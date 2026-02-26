Southeast Asia caught between relief and new risks after US court strikes down Trump tariffs

JAKARTA: A temporary reprieve, or fuel on an already heated political landscape? The United States Supreme Court’s recent ruling on President Donald Trump’s tariffs is being cast in starkly different lights across Southeast Asia, say experts.

Analysts say the decision is poised to send uneven shockwaves through the region, with its political and economic fallout likely to play out differently across different countries, from Bangkok to Manila.

“The only thing certain is that there will be uncertainty,” Lawrence Loh of the National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School told CNA, adding that the Supreme Court judgment would not stop Trump from seeking other means to keep his trade agenda alive.

Last Friday (Feb 20), the US Supreme Court ruled that Trump’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose reciprocal tariffs last year without congressional approval was unconstitutional.

The court’s decision prompted Trump to invoke a different law to sign an order imposing a global 10 per cent duty on goods imported into the US. Trump has announced that he intends to raise the rate to 15 per cent, but he has not yet formalised that with a new directive.

The sweeping 10 per cent tariff, which came into effect on Tuesday, is however temporary and can only last 150 days before Congress either extends the timeframe or steps in.