Why Beijing published Xi’s two-year-old speech - and what it says about China's global currency ambitions

SHANGHAI: Chinese President Xi Jinping wants the yuan to become a global reserve currency - one that central banks hold in significant quantities, a role which the US dollar has dominated since the Second World War.

The ambition is not new. China launched cross-border yuan trade settlement in 2009 and secured the currency's inclusion in the International Monetary Fund's reserve basket in 2016.



What’s new is Beijing's decision to state it publicly - now.



Qiushi, an official publication of the Communist Party, recently shared excerpts from a hitherto-unpublished 2024 speech by Xi to officials. He called for a “strong currency” - one that is “widely used in international trade, investment and foreign exchange markets” and holds “global reserve currency status”.



He outlined the pillars of what he termed a “financial powerhouse” - a powerful central bank, globally competitive financial institutions, international financial centres, robust regulation and financial talent.



He also acknowledged the scale of the task: China’s financial system is “big but not strong”.



“Building a financial powerhouse requires long-term effort and sustained work,” Xi said.



Adhering to party practice, republishing leaders’ speeches in Qiushi serves as a directive to the bureaucracy and a signal to external audiences.

“It’s less about revisiting an old speech than about signalling urgency,” said Lin Han-Shen, China director at The Asia Group, a leading strategic advisory firm.



“Beijing sees currency power as a national-security issue as the global financial system fragments.”