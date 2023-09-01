Singaporeans in Malaysia make the journey home to vote in Presidential Election

JOHOR BAHRU: Singaporean Doreen Sim runs a tech company in Kuala Lumpur, and has been residing there for almost two decades.

The 49-year-old missed out on voting in Singapore’s last General Elections in 2020 due to the border closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms Sim said she is excited to be able to return home to cast her ballot in the Presidential Election on Friday (Sep 1), and has been following the campaign action online.

“It is important for me to go back, to really exercise my civic responsibility. Thankfully, Malaysia is close to home,” she told CNA last week.