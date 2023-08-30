Watch: Second Singapore presidential candidate broadcast

SINGAPORE: The second of two presidential candidate broadcasts started at 7pm on Wednesday (Aug 30), the final day of campaigning ahead of the Sep 1 Presidential Election.

Thursday, the eve of Polling Day, has been designated as Cooling-off Day.

The messages from Mr Tan Kin Lian, Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Mr Ng Kok Song will be aired in that order, a reverse of the sequence from the first candidate broadcast on Aug 24.

Wednesday's broadcasts will be aired on TV and on CNA's website, as well as its YouTube, TikTok and Facebook pages.