Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Watch: Second Singapore presidential candidate broadcast
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Watch: Second Singapore presidential candidate broadcast

In this second of two presidential candidate broadcasts, Tan Kin Lian, Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Ng Kok Song will each have 10 minutes to deliver their campaign messages.

30 Aug 2023 06:30PM (Updated: 30 Aug 2023 07:03PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: The second of two presidential candidate broadcasts started at 7pm on Wednesday (Aug 30), the final day of campaigning ahead of the Sep 1 Presidential Election.

Thursday, the eve of Polling Day, has been designated as Cooling-off Day.

The messages from Mr Tan Kin Lian, Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Mr Ng Kok Song will be aired in that order, a reverse of the sequence from the first candidate broadcast on Aug 24.

Wednesday's broadcasts will be aired on TV and on CNA's website, as well as its YouTubeTikTok and Facebook pages.

Related:

Everything you need to know about the Singapore Presidential Election: cna.asia/pe2023
Source: CNA/ac

Related Topics

Presidential Election 2023 Presidential Candidate Broadcast Ng Kok Song Tharman Shanmugaratnam Tan Kin Lian

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.