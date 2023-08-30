No executive authority but I can use 'soft influence', says Tan Kin Lian in final presidential candidate broadcast

SINGAPORE: The President does not have executive authority over issues such as the cost of living and housing, but can use "soft influence" to bring about change, said Mr Tan Kin Lian in his second and final presidential candidate broadcast.

Since coming forward as a presidential hopeful, Mr Tan has spoken about issues that analysts say are beyond the responsibilities of the President. The former chief executive of NTUC Income has continued to bring up such topics though he acknowledged that the head of state is not involved in policymaking.

In Wednesday’s (Aug 30) broadcast, Mr Tan said that many people told him the increased cost of living is causing hardship. He also said many young people do not plan to get married because housing is expensive, while secure, well-paying jobs are difficult to find.

"If I am elected as President, I will act independently of the government and do my best to convey the views of the people to the government, and help the government to find out ways to make life better for the people," he said.

"I am aware that the President does not have the executive authority on these matters. However, I believe it is possible to achieve these goals by using the soft influence and prestige of the president's office.”

The 75-year-old added that he wants to collaborate with the government to “achieve our common goals for the benefit of Singapore”.