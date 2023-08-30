No executive authority but I can use 'soft influence', says Tan Kin Lian in final presidential candidate broadcast
“If I am elected as President, I will act independently of the government and do my best to convey the views of the people to the government,” says Mr Tan Kin Lian.
SINGAPORE: The President does not have executive authority over issues such as the cost of living and housing, but can use "soft influence" to bring about change, said Mr Tan Kin Lian in his second and final presidential candidate broadcast.
Since coming forward as a presidential hopeful, Mr Tan has spoken about issues that analysts say are beyond the responsibilities of the President. The former chief executive of NTUC Income has continued to bring up such topics though he acknowledged that the head of state is not involved in policymaking.
In Wednesday’s (Aug 30) broadcast, Mr Tan said that many people told him the increased cost of living is causing hardship. He also said many young people do not plan to get married because housing is expensive, while secure, well-paying jobs are difficult to find.
"If I am elected as President, I will act independently of the government and do my best to convey the views of the people to the government, and help the government to find out ways to make life better for the people," he said.
"I am aware that the President does not have the executive authority on these matters. However, I believe it is possible to achieve these goals by using the soft influence and prestige of the president's office.”
The 75-year-old added that he wants to collaborate with the government to “achieve our common goals for the benefit of Singapore”.
On Wednesday evening, the election messages of Mr Tan, former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song were broadcast on 19 free-to-air TV and radio platforms.
Thursday is Cooling-off Day, where campaigning is not allowed so that voters have time to reflect rationally on the issues brought up during the election before Friday.
The first presidential candidate broadcast took place on Aug 24, where Mr Tan said it is important to have “different types of people” at top levels of public service, not just scholars.
“I WILL BE MORE MINDFUL OF WHAT I SAY”
In his final broadcast, Mr Tan repeated his apologies to people offended by things he has said and done. His posts on social media about “pretty girls” have drawn criticism from netizens and women's rights group AWARE, which said he was objectifying women.
“As an active and outgoing person, I like to share about my daily activities and observations of everyday life. I have never meant any disrespect to the people I encounter,” Mr Tan said.
“To all those who have found any of what I have said or done in the past upsetting or inappropriate, I would like to sincerely apologise for it. I will be more mindful of what I say in the future.”
He also said he has met people from “all walks of life” who have encouraged him with their support.
“I am very grateful to all those around me who are willing to put down any differences we may have and stand together with me for the benefit of Singapore.”
The presidential candidate also highlighted his past experience in making “sound investment decisions” at NTUC Income and representing Singapore in an international insurance federation.
“I believe my knowledge and experience will be useful in performing the key duty of the president. As custodian of the reserves, I will ensure that our past reserves are managed prudently to benefit Singaporeans both present and future.”
The President cannot be afraid to stand alone for what is right, he added, pointing to a time when he helped people who lost their savings on bad investments.
“As President, I will champion the well-being of Singaporeans, and always put the people’s needs above my own, to help make a better life for all of you,” Mr Tan said.
More than 2.7 million Singaporeans will head to the polls on Friday to vote for the country’s ninth President.