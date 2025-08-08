Singapore refreshing economic strategy to secure future in 'very different world': PM Wong in National Day Message

SINGAPORE: Singapore is refreshing its economic strategy to secure its future in a “very different world” marked by greater contestation, fragmentation and volatility, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (Aug 8).

To stay ahead, the country must remain "exceptional" in its cohesion, resolve and performance, as well as “move faster, adapt quicker and innovate smarter”, he said in his National Day Message that is broadcast every year on the eve of the nation's birthday.

This means embracing new technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics, while applying them meaningfully across its economy.

“We must enable our people, workers and businesses to make full use of these tools, and sharpen our competitive edge,” said Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister.

Amid disruption and the rapid pace of change, not everyone will find the transition easy, he added.

To this, Mr Wong pledged that the government “will walk this journey” with Singaporeans as it has done for the past six decades.

“We will expand opportunities for learning and skills upgrading, strengthen social safety nets, and help every Singaporean who faces setbacks to bounce back and press on,” he said.

“That is why I launched Forward Singapore – to refresh our social compact and give every Singaporean the support and confidence to travel the road ahead.”

The government has also introduced new policies, like the SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support Scheme, to help those who lose their jobs get back on their feet.

“We will do more to uplift lower-income workers and families, and create more pathways for every Singaporean to succeed, regardless of their starting point in life,” said Mr Wong.