Logo
Logo

Singapore

New not-for-profit private hospital planned in east under fixed-price land tender
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

New not-for-profit private hospital planned in east under fixed-price land tender

The new hospital will provide residents with another lower-cost option for private healthcare, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

New not-for-profit private hospital planned in east under fixed-price land tender

File photo of a healthcare worker. (File photo: iStock)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

09 Apr 2026 11:36AM (Updated: 09 Apr 2026 11:54AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Singapore: The government plans to release a site in the eastern part of Singapore for a new not-for-profit private acute hospital, which will fall under a fixed-price land tender approach, providing another lower-cost option for private healthcare.

It will be the first land release for private hospitals in almost two decades if the government proceeds with its plan, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Thursday (Apr 9).

The hospital can accommodate 300 to 400 beds, he added, during a speech marking the 65th anniversary of Mount Alvernia Hospital - Singapore's sole not-for-profit private acute hospital.

"Under such a model, bidders would then compete not based on how much they are prepared to pay for the land, but other qualitative factors, such as their care model, cost efficiency, approach to recruiting and developing manpower, and their commitment and policies towards affordable healthcare," Mr Ong said, of the fixed-price model.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Beyond that, the government will also implement restrictions on bill sizes, so that hospital bills are a "certain percentile of the market and cannot lead the market".

Back in 2024, Singapore announced plans to introduce a new not-for-profit private acute hospital model to better complement public healthcare and increase residents' options for lower-cost private healthcare.

MOH had invited private healthcare operators to participate in an industry consultation for the model.

Mr Ong said on Thursday that rising private hospital costs were driven in part by overly generous insurance riders over the years, which encouraged both patients and providers to overconsume healthcare. 

The strong insurance coverage also supported a private hospital operating model geared toward high-end care.

"The last time government tendered out land for private hospitals was some 20 years ago. The land was won with a high bid price and today we have a high-end private hospital occupying the land," he said. 

"In the process, public healthcare also lost many good healthcare professionals to the private hospital, which was painful. That experience has made the Ministry of Health very cautious about having more private hospitals."

Related:

ENCOURAGING RESPONSE

MOH has been consulting many stakeholders on the not-for-profit private hospital, Mr Ong said. 

"We have encouraging responses from potential operators and enthusiastic donors and philanthropists. I believe we can make this a good project that will strengthen the healthcare ecosystem, and involve many stakeholders outside of public healthcare."

"There are still a few important issues to address, and I hope we are able to arrive at a decision in the second half of this year, to launch the tender," he added.

The government has introduced measures in a bid to curb rising insurance premiums and private healthcare costs. 

This month, private health insurers rolled out a new suite of Integrated Shield Plan riders, with premium reductions ranging between 16 and 55 per cent, in line with MOH's new requirements for riders to be more affordable.

Last May, MOH and HDB launched a new tender approach for general practitioner clinics at Bartley Beacon. Under the new approach, quality of care will account for 70 per cent of the tender evaluation, and rental will make up 30 per cent.

It came after a healthcare company made a successful monthly rental bid of S$52,188 (US$40,500) in Tampines.

Related:

Source: CNA/sz(gr)

Related Topics

private hospital healthcare
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement