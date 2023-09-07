Singapore to send 22 ambulances to Ukraine amid 'humanitarian crisis'

SINGAPORE: Singapore will send a humanitarian assistance package comprising 22 ambulances to Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Tuesday (Sep 7).

This is in response to a request from Ukraine, with the package put together to support international efforts given the "humanitarian crisis and needs" in the country, the ministry added.

Ukraine is in the midst of a counteroffensive against a Russian invasion which has destroyed cities and left thousands dead since it was launched in February 2022. The Kremlin calls it a "special military operation".

Singapore last sent aid to Ukraine in June 2022. The package then included nine ambulances, two fire engines and an assortment of firefighting protective gear, rescue equipment, mine detectors and medical supplies.

In April last year, the Singapore Red Cross also committed its third tranche of aid to support Ukrainian refugees, bringing its total disbursement to S$3.66 million.

That tranche included medical and first aid supplies, medical equipment and medicine for rare diseases and hygiene products.