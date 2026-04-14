Singapore deploys tech to help fish farmers predict harmful algae blooms, protect supply

ANALYSING WATER SAMPLES

Beyond real-time monitoring, data gathered supports ongoing research to help scientists better understand the changing water conditions.



Researchers are also working to better forecast harmful algae blooms by analysing the seawater samples collected from around the island.



In laboratories, they examine the seawater in detail.



This includes identifying plankton species that can produce neurotoxins which accumulate in fish when consumed in large amounts. These neurotoxins can cause fish to suffer seizures and even die.



Ms Hoe Geok Ting, a scientist from SFA’s agrifood technology division, said such efforts can protect farm production from environmental risks.



“Harmful algae bloom is a type of potentially adverse environmental event that we look out for, because it can cause mass fish kill when it occurs, and when they do, they can potentially wipe out farm stocks,” she added.



“In order to safeguard our farm production, we do need to closely monitor for such events so that we can make sure that our farmers are not affected by these conditions and events that are outside of their control."