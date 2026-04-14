Singapore deploys tech to help fish farmers predict harmful algae blooms, protect supply
Algae blooms can rapidly deplete oxygen levels in the water or release toxins, creating dangerous conditions that can lead to large-scale fish deaths within a short period.
SINGAPORE: Singapore is deploying technology to help fish farmers predict harmful algae blooms in surrounding waters that can wipe out fish stocks.
This allows farmers to better prepare for and respond to such incidents, improving the chances of keeping their fish alive and their livelihoods afloat.
Algae blooms can rapidly deplete oxygen levels in the water or release toxins, creating dangerous conditions that can lead to large-scale fish deaths within a short period.
REAL-TIME WATER MONITORING
A network of eight buoy-like sensors has been installed in Singapore’s waters to monitor key water conditions such as dissolved oxygen and temperature in real time.
The system sends data to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), allowing officers to detect abnormal readings and assess risks.
When such conditions arise, alerts are issued to fish farmers so they can act quickly to protect their stock.
Mr Sim Song Huat, owner of Top Ocean Seafood Trading, said access to such data can improve response times.
“We'll monitor the readings for oxygen, salinity and chlorophyll,” he noted. “If they drop, we'll pay closer attention and put in place preventive measures.”
The water quality readings are also updated regularly online, replacing what was once a repetitive and manual process.
ANALYSING WATER SAMPLES
Beyond real-time monitoring, data gathered supports ongoing research to help scientists better understand the changing water conditions.
Researchers are also working to better forecast harmful algae blooms by analysing the seawater samples collected from around the island.
In laboratories, they examine the seawater in detail.
This includes identifying plankton species that can produce neurotoxins which accumulate in fish when consumed in large amounts. These neurotoxins can cause fish to suffer seizures and even die.
Ms Hoe Geok Ting, a scientist from SFA’s agrifood technology division, said such efforts can protect farm production from environmental risks.
“Harmful algae bloom is a type of potentially adverse environmental event that we look out for, because it can cause mass fish kill when it occurs, and when they do, they can potentially wipe out farm stocks,” she added.
“In order to safeguard our farm production, we do need to closely monitor for such events so that we can make sure that our farmers are not affected by these conditions and events that are outside of their control."
FORECASTING HARMFUL BLOOMS
In 2015, Singapore experienced a severe algae bloom which wiped out up to 600 tonnes of fish across 55 farms.
“Since then, we’ve actually established the current, more robust water quality monitoring system,” said Ms Hoe.
“With this, we are also hoping to provide farmers with even earlier alerts, so that they have sufficient lead time to prepare themselves and safeguard their production before the onset of such blooms.”
With the new prediction model being developed, SFA aims to forecast such events at least two days in advance.
The upgrade is expected to be completed in the near future.
The agency expects the move to strengthen local fish supply and stabilise seafood prices during periods of import disruption.