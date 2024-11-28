Singapore, Thailand to work together on carbon credits, food security: PM Wong

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Thailand can build on their close connectivity to work together on carbon credits and food security issues, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Thursday (Nov 28).

Mr Wong highlighted the green economy as one area in which the two countries can expand cooperation during a joint press conference with his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Bangkok.

Noting that Thailand is stepping up its production of green power through sources such as hydrogen and biofuels, Mr Wong said the two sides can “work towards an implementation agreement on carbon credits collaboration, which will open up new opportunities for our companies”.

He added that food security was something which he had previously discussed with Ms Paetongtarn, when they met on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Laos last month.

Back then, Ms Paetongtarn had updated him on her priorities on the issue too, said Mr Wong.

“This is also important for Singapore, as we import most of what we consume, and we are continually looking to enhance our food security,” he said.

In her remarks, Ms Paetongtarn said that Thailand is keen to strengthen Singapore’s food security, by increasing premium rice and organic egg exports to Singapore.

NEW AND EXISTING AREAS OF COOPERATION

Singapore will also host Thai civil servants on scholarships to study in some master’s programmes at universities in the country, Mr Wong announced, during his one-day introductory visit to the Thai capital.

“This builds on a long-standing exchange that we already have between our two civil services,” said Mr Wong.

The two leaders had earlier witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the arrangement, between Mr Piyawat Sivaraks, secretary-general of Thailand’s Office of the Civil Service Commission, and Mr Albert Chua, the permanent secretary of Singapore’s Foreign Affairs Ministry.

“I hope the MOU that we are signing and the exchange of students will facilitate even more mutual learning and sharing of best practices between our officials, as well as those from ASEAN and beyond,” said Mr Wong.

Ms Paetongtarn said that “Thailand appreciates Singapore’s granting (of) scholarships for our civil servants”.