Logo
Logo

Singapore

Singaporean man rescued in Malaysia wanted by CNB, believed to know kidnapper
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

Singaporean man rescued in Malaysia wanted by CNB, believed to know kidnapper

The Singapore Police Force said the 32-year-old man had no valid travel document and is believed to know one of the alleged kidnappers; he and a 33-year-old Singaporean woman were rescued by Malaysian police.

Singaporean man rescued in Malaysia wanted by CNB, believed to know kidnapper
A view of the Police Cantonment Complex, which houses the Central Narcotics Bureau. (File photo: TODAY)
New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Renee Kuek
Renee Kuek
13 Aug 2026 01:17PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man who was rescued by Malaysian authorities after being allegedly kidnapped, along with his girlfriend, is wanted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for a suspected drug-related offence, the police said on Thursday (Aug 13).

In response to CNA queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that the 32-year-old man and a 33-year-old Singaporean woman were rescued by the Royal Malaysia Police on Tuesday, after an alleged kidnapping.

Malaysian media had previously reported that the woman is the man’s girlfriend and is 28 years old.

Based on preliminary investigations by the Malaysian police, the man did not possess a valid travel document, and both the man and woman tested positive for drugs, said SPF.

The man and woman are believed to know each other, said SPF, adding that the man is believed to know one of the kidnappers.

The families of both individuals alerted the Singapore police after becoming concerned for their safety, added SPF.

In its statement, SPF also expressed its appreciation to the Malaysian police for their "swift assistance and close collaboration in securing the safe rescue of both individuals".

Malaysian media had reported that six Malaysians aged between 32 and 46 were arrested for the alleged kidnap-for-ransom plot.

Five of them are reported to have criminal records, with four of them testing positive for drugs.

This was the second time in a week that Malaysian police have rescued Singaporean kidnap victims, with the first case being a 72-year-old man who was rescued in Kedah on Aug 7.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Related:

Source: CNA/rk(ac)

Related Topics

kidnapping
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement