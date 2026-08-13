Singaporean man rescued in Malaysia wanted by CNB, believed to know kidnapper

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man who was rescued by Malaysian authorities after being allegedly kidnapped, along with his girlfriend, is wanted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for a suspected drug-related offence, the police said on Thursday (Aug 13).

In response to CNA queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that the 32-year-old man and a 33-year-old Singaporean woman were rescued by the Royal Malaysia Police on Tuesday, after an alleged kidnapping.

Malaysian media had previously reported that the woman is the man’s girlfriend and is 28 years old.

Based on preliminary investigations by the Malaysian police, the man did not possess a valid travel document, and both the man and woman tested positive for drugs, said SPF.

The man and woman are believed to know each other, said SPF, adding that the man is believed to know one of the kidnappers.

The families of both individuals alerted the Singapore police after becoming concerned for their safety, added SPF.

In its statement, SPF also expressed its appreciation to the Malaysian police for their "swift assistance and close collaboration in securing the safe rescue of both individuals".

Malaysian media had reported that six Malaysians aged between 32 and 46 were arrested for the alleged kidnap-for-ransom plot.

Five of them are reported to have criminal records, with four of them testing positive for drugs.

This was the second time in a week that Malaysian police have rescued Singaporean kidnap victims, with the first case being a 72-year-old man who was rescued in Kedah on Aug 7.