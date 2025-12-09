SingPost to raise regular domestic mail rates by 10 cents in 2026
The new rate for standard regular mail and standard large mail will be 62 cents and 90 cents respectively.
SINGAPORE: Singapore Post (SingPost) will raise regular domestic postage rates by 10 cents from Jan 1, 2026, citing a “structural decline” in mail volumes that have fallen by more than 40 per cent since 2019.
The new rate for standard regular mail and standard large mail will be 62 cents and 90 cents respectively, while the rates of domestic bulk mail used by businesses will also increase, the company said on Tuesday (Dec 9).
The last time SingPost revised its postage, package delivery and doorstep parcel delivery rates was in 2023.
"The increase in postage rates is aimed at addressing the persistent structural decline in mail volume and escalating operational costs, so as to support SingPost’s sustainability in the longer term and is able to continue to meet Singapore’s postal needs," it said.
"This, coupled by the shift to digital communications, has left postal service providers having to balance rising costs to provide the service - including labour, energy, and infrastructure - against the postage collected."
SingPost noted that this trend has also been observed in other countries as postal operators work towards long-term sustainability.
"The change in postage rates will enable SingPost to continue to invest in modernisation efforts to improve customer experience and operational efficiency."
Calling the rate revision a "necessary step", SingPost CEO Mark Chong said: "It will enable us to continue fulfilling our national postal mandate while advancing SingPost’s transformation into a technology-driven logistics leader.”
In November, Mr Chong added that SingPost will focus on domestic operations and its core businesses including e-commerce.
SingPost on Tuesday also touched on other recent initiatives it had launched to improve service quality and efficiency like SpeedPost Direct International to comply with US tariff changes for low-value packages, as well as a trial where residents can post and return letters at their residential letterbox nest for greater convenience.
Other efforts include expanding its network to about 2,500 service touchpoints across Singapore and enhancing e-commerce capabilities, with S$30 million (US$23 million) invested in automation technology at its regional e-commerce logistics hub.