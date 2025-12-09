SingPost to raise regular domestic mail rates by 10 cents in 2026

SINGAPORE: Singapore Post (SingPost) will raise regular domestic postage rates by 10 cents from Jan 1, 2026, citing a “structural decline” in mail volumes that have fallen by more than 40 per cent since 2019.

The new rate for standard regular mail and standard large mail will be 62 cents and 90 cents respectively, while the rates of domestic bulk mail used by businesses will also increase, the company said on Tuesday (Dec 9).

The last time SingPost revised its postage, package delivery and doorstep parcel delivery rates was in 2023.

"The increase in postage rates is aimed at addressing the persistent structural decline in mail volume and escalating operational costs, so as to support SingPost’s sustainability in the longer term and is able to continue to meet Singapore’s postal needs," it said.

"This, coupled by the shift to digital communications, has left postal service providers having to balance rising costs to provide the service - including labour, energy, and infrastructure - against the postage collected."

SingPost noted that this trend has also been observed in other countries as postal operators work towards long-term sustainability.