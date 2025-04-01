Five key executives leave SingPost amid restructuring exercise

SINGAPORE: Five key executives have left Singapore Post amid a restructuring exercise at the company.

CNA understands that the departures include Mr Noel Singgih and Ms Sehr Ahmed, group chief information officer and group chief people officer respectively.

Ms Audrey Teoh, Ms Michelle Lee and Mr Lee Eng Keat, who were chief information security officer, chief sustainability officer and head of strategy and communications respectively, have also left SingPost.

All five executives were no longer listed on SingPost's website as of Tuesday (Apr 1).

Mr Lee and Ms Teoh announced their departures on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

Ms Teoh said she was stepping away for a "well-deserved break to recharge and upskill" and that she was open to new opportunities in cybersecurity and business resilience.

In his post, Mr Lee wrote that he had "concluded my chapter" with SingPost and is moving on to "explore new opportunities".

In response to CNA's queries, a SingPost spokesperson said that the company is "undertaking an organisational restructure" that would take several months.

"Out of respect for employee privacy, we do not disclose specific details on individual personnel. Our focus remains on maintaining operational strength and sustainability while managing this process with care for our employees," the spokesperson added.