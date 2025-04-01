Five key executives leave SingPost amid restructuring exercise
The departures include SingPost's group chief information officer and its group chief people officer.
SINGAPORE: Five key executives have left Singapore Post amid a restructuring exercise at the company.
CNA understands that the departures include Mr Noel Singgih and Ms Sehr Ahmed, group chief information officer and group chief people officer respectively.
Ms Audrey Teoh, Ms Michelle Lee and Mr Lee Eng Keat, who were chief information security officer, chief sustainability officer and head of strategy and communications respectively, have also left SingPost.
All five executives were no longer listed on SingPost's website as of Tuesday (Apr 1).
Mr Lee and Ms Teoh announced their departures on LinkedIn on Tuesday.
Ms Teoh said she was stepping away for a "well-deserved break to recharge and upskill" and that she was open to new opportunities in cybersecurity and business resilience.
In his post, Mr Lee wrote that he had "concluded my chapter" with SingPost and is moving on to "explore new opportunities".
In response to CNA's queries, a SingPost spokesperson said that the company is "undertaking an organisational restructure" that would take several months.
"Out of respect for employee privacy, we do not disclose specific details on individual personnel. Our focus remains on maintaining operational strength and sustainability while managing this process with care for our employees," the spokesperson added.
SingPost said in February that it would lay off 45 employees – primarily in corporate support units – in a restructuring exercise.
"For affected roles, the company has exhausted options to find alternative positions within SingPost," the company said then.
It added that the layoffs were "not correlated" with any previous incidents or whistleblowing reports.
In December last year, SingPost fired three senior executives after a probe into a whistleblower's report found "grossly negligent" behaviour in their handling of internal investigations.
The three executives, group CEO Vincent Phang, group CFO Vincent Yik and the chief executive of SingPost's international business unit Li Yu, have said they would contest their sackings.