SingPost to lay off 45 employees in restructuring exercise

SINGAPORE: Singapore Post will lay off 45 employees as it carries out a "restructuring" exercise, the company said in a statement on Wednesday (Feb 19).

The 45 positions are primarily in corporate support units, with a small number from the international business unit, a SingPost spokesperson said in response to queries from CNA.

"This decision has not been taken lightly. For affected roles, the company has exhausted options to find alternative positions within SingPost," the spokesperson added.

The company is undertaking the restructuring exercise to "right-size and devolve corporate functions to its business units".

"The initiative aims to strengthen the operating capability of the business units by eliminating duplicate functions, and improve the agility and efficiency of the business."

SingPost said the restructuring was the result of "prolonged macroeconomic challenges facing the business including intense competition".

"We wish to emphasise that this initiative is not correlated with any previous incidents or whistleblowing reports," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that all affected employees will have access to outplacement and counselling services.

"Our focus remains on maintaining the strength and sustainability of our operations. We are committed to managing this process with utmost care for our employees involved."