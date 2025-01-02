SingPost sackings: A timeline of what we know so far

Dec 22, 2024: SingPost said in a Singapore Exchange (SGX) filing late Sunday night that it had sacked its group CEO, group CFO and head of the international business unit the day before.

The company had received a whistleblowing report earlier in the year about the group’s non-regulated international e-commerce logistics parcel business.

It alleged that there were manual entries of certain delivery status codes by the international business unit.

These were for parcels that the company agreed to deliver under an agreement with “one of its largest customers”. This customer was not named.

The manual entries were allegedly done to avoid the payment of certain contractual penalties to the customer. There was no basis for doing so and it was done without supporting documents.

An investigation was launched, and disciplinary proceedings were taken against three managers. They were sacked and a police report was made against them.

External professional advisers were engaged to review the matter independently of management.

SingPost said the three senior executives were found to be “grossly negligent” in their handling of internal investigations into the whistleblowing reports and renewal of the agreement.

They had “omitted to consider material facts” and they had “failed to perform their duties responsibly and reliably”, said SingPost.