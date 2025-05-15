SingPost reports S$245 million net profit following sale of Australia business

SINGAPORE: Singapore Post reported a full year net profit of S$245.1 million (US$188 million) for its financial year that ended Mar 31.

This figure, more than double last year's, was due to the company's "exceptional gain" from the divestment of its Australia business, SingPost said in a media release on Thursday (May 15).

The company recorded a net exceptional gain of S$222.2 million for the full year.

This comprised largely of a gain on disposal of SingPost Australia Investments of S$302.1 million and fair value gain on properties of S$15.2 million, offset partially by impairment charges of S$79.6 million primarily for Quantium Solutions, it said.

It was reported in December 2024 that the company was selling its Australian business, Freight Management Holdings (FMH), to private equity firm Pacific Equity Partners.

The sale was expected to generate a gain on disposal of S$312.1 million, the company said in a Singapore Exchange filing at the time.

On Thursday, the company said the proceeds from the sale of the Australia business have been allocated to debt reduction, shareholder returns, strengthening its balance sheet and funding future growth of the business.

Its board also recommended a S$202.5 million special dividend at 9 cents per ordinary share.

"The transaction has crystallised the unrealised value of the business, bringing forward the unlocking of value and returning capital to shareholders,” said SingPost board chairman Simon Israel.

The dividends are subject to shareholder approval at its 33rd Annual General Meeting, with the date for payment and the record date of the special dividend to be disclosed at a later time.

UNDERLYING NET PROFIT FELL

Excluding the net exceptional gain, SingPost saw its underlying net profit dip more than 40 per cent to S$24.8 million for the financial year.

The company also had a net loss of S$0.5 million in the second half of the financial year, a contrast to the S$28.1 million profit in the same period last year.

"This downturn reflects the intensifying challenging and uncertain conditions in the global logistics sector," SingPost said.

SingPost's full-year revenue stood at S$813.7 million, a 7.5 per cent year-on-year decrease, primarily driven by "headwinds in its international segment", which also saw revenue decline by 11.2 per cent to S$494.3 million.

The Singapore segment registered a modest increase of 2.9 per cent in revenue to S$326.7 million, underpinned by the property business, which recorded a strong 11.9 per cent increase in revenue to S$86.9 million, it said.

SingPost added that within the international segment, the freight forwarding business - Famous Holdings group - showed positive momentum, although "the overall segment performance was more muted".