Singtel confirms Optus stake-sale talks as regulatory pressure mounts

Singtel on Thursday (Jul 30) confirmed that it was in discussions with multiple parties over a potential stake sale in its Australian telecoms unit Optus, but said there was no certainty the talks would result in a deal.

Optus, Australia's second-largest telecommunications provider, has been owned by Singtel since 2001.

The company did not say which parties it is speaking with.

Optus is one of Singtel’s largest overseas investments.

In the financial year ending in March 2026. Optus generated about A$8.35 billion (US$5.8 billion) in operating revenue for Singtel, accounting for around half of the group's total revenue. This was up from the previous year, when Optus generated A$8.2 billion in revenue.

In May, Singtel said it was open to bringing in an Australian minority partner for Optus. Reuters reported in 2024 that Singtel was in advanced talks to sell a significant stake in Optus to Brookfield Asset Management, although the company denied a deal was imminent.