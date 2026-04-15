Singapore dive operators gear up for return of diving at Sisters’ Islands

SINGAPORE: Some dive operators in Singapore are preparing to expand their operations ahead of the reopening of Sisters’ Islands Marine Park for diving later this year, even increasing manpower in anticipation of rising demand.

The site will be a significant addition to a limited handful of local dive spots, joining existing locations such as Pulau Hantu, Pulau Jong and St John’s Island.

Industry players say it is expected to boost interest in domestic diving while raising awareness of marine conservation.

GROWING INTEREST IN LOCAL DIVING

While Singapore is not widely known as a diving destination – especially compared with neighbouring countries offering clearer waters and more abundant marine life – operators say interest in local diving has been steadily rising.

Mr Chua Ying Kai, co-founder of The Submersibles, said demand at his dive centre has increased by about 20 per cent every year.

He believes the reinstatement of diving at Sisters’ Islands could further shift perceptions by offering a more accessible and affordable alternative to overseas dive trips.

In anticipation, the company plans to double its number of dive masters and instructors to offer more small-group dives.

“In Singapore’s water environment, the visibility is limited, so ideally we should have one (instructor) to two or three (divers), so that everybody can have a good time and (remain) safe,” Mr Chua told CNA.

He noted that while the previous marine trails at Sisters’ Islands were interesting, they were relatively small – accommodating about 10 divers at a time and taking just 15 minutes to complete.

“(NParks) used a rope to mark out the marine trail. It's probably the only marine park in the world with signages underwater. It's very Singapore style, where we have stations 1 to 4, and so on. It's very interesting,” said Mr Chua.

“(With) more dive areas (coming up), it will be fantastic because then we have more space. We can bring more divers without bumping into each other and without affecting the environment.”