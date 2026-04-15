Singapore dive operators gear up for return of diving at Sisters’ Islands
The site will be a significant addition to the limited number of local dive spots, and is expected to boost local interest in the sport and support conservation efforts.
SINGAPORE: Some dive operators in Singapore are preparing to expand their operations ahead of the reopening of Sisters’ Islands Marine Park for diving later this year, even increasing manpower in anticipation of rising demand.
The site will be a significant addition to a limited handful of local dive spots, joining existing locations such as Pulau Hantu, Pulau Jong and St John’s Island.
Industry players say it is expected to boost interest in domestic diving while raising awareness of marine conservation.
GROWING INTEREST IN LOCAL DIVING
While Singapore is not widely known as a diving destination – especially compared with neighbouring countries offering clearer waters and more abundant marine life – operators say interest in local diving has been steadily rising.
Mr Chua Ying Kai, co-founder of The Submersibles, said demand at his dive centre has increased by about 20 per cent every year.
He believes the reinstatement of diving at Sisters’ Islands could further shift perceptions by offering a more accessible and affordable alternative to overseas dive trips.
In anticipation, the company plans to double its number of dive masters and instructors to offer more small-group dives.
“In Singapore’s water environment, the visibility is limited, so ideally we should have one (instructor) to two or three (divers), so that everybody can have a good time and (remain) safe,” Mr Chua told CNA.
He noted that while the previous marine trails at Sisters’ Islands were interesting, they were relatively small – accommodating about 10 divers at a time and taking just 15 minutes to complete.
“(NParks) used a rope to mark out the marine trail. It's probably the only marine park in the world with signages underwater. It's very Singapore style, where we have stations 1 to 4, and so on. It's very interesting,” said Mr Chua.
“(With) more dive areas (coming up), it will be fantastic because then we have more space. We can bring more divers without bumping into each other and without affecting the environment.”
Another operator, Turtle Buddy Divers, said interest in Singapore’s waters is also growing among international visitors. The dive centre has seen a 10 per cent increase in foreign customers over the past year.
Its chief instructor Leonard Chang said: “I have a lot of foreign divers coming from places like the United States and Switzerland … just to have a feel of what Singapore's waters are like.”
REVITALISE DIVING SCENE
Sisters’ Islands Marine Park, located in the southern waters off Sentosa, reopened to visitors in October 2024 after three years of rejuvenation works.
It features attractions such as a floating boardwalk, a coastal forest trail and a lagoon tidal pool for swimming and snorkelling.
However, diving activities have remained suspended since 2021 to facilitate enhancement works.
The National Parks Board (NParks) will lift these restrictions later this year, allowing divers to return under approved operators.
Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan made the announcement at Asia Dive Expo last week, saying the move will attract more people to explore Singapore's waters and learn more about marine conservation.
Enthusiasts say that the biodiversity-rich waters around the park is likely to rejuvenate the local diving scene for both Singaporeans and tourists alike.
“The marine park will make diving more interesting. I believe there will be a growth for the number of people wanting to become divers in Singapore,” said The Submersibles' Mr Chua.
Mr Lim Teck Koon, an instructor at dive centre Blue Reef Scuba, agreed.
“With the busy schedules of working Singaporeans, we don't always have the ability to make a weekend trip,” he said. “Diving in Singapore offers us the opportunity to just make a day trip, or half a day trip. (Hence), more access to different locations will definitely help.”
WATERS MURKY ON DETAILS
Despite the optimism, operators say key details have yet to be finalised, including the extent of accessible dive areas and logistical arrangements.
When diving at Sisters' Islands was first permitted in 2015, six operators were given approval. It is unknown how many operators will be permitted this year.
Divers must also have certification beyond entry level from reputable international training organisations, and must have logged at least 20 dives, with one local dive within the past two years.
Blue Reef Scuba's Mr Lim noted that previous diving access at the park was limited to the authorised underwater trail.
“We were only allowed to dive in that designated area marked by underwater pickets. So we were not allowed to explore that far,” he said.
“So, our curiosity is … what is the extent of this reopening? Are there fixed sites that we go to, like a guided trail, or is the entire area around the island open to us?”
Operators also highlighted logistical considerations, including whether dives will be limited to boat access and how equipment and divers can be transported efficiently.
They said these factors will ultimately determine how quickly they can roll out new trips and courses once diving restarts.