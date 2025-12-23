SkillsFuture course sign-ups surge as Singaporeans rush to use expiring S$500 credit

SINGAPORE: SkillsFuture course sign-ups have surged over the past few months as Singaporeans race to use their one-off S$500 (US$390) SkillsFuture credit top-up before it expires on Dec 31.

Training providers say demand has jumped sharply – in some cases by as much as seven times – as learners rush to enrol in courses ranging from artificial intelligence and cybersecurity to dog grooming and drone piloting.

Many providers are also seeing a rise in repeat learners, with some already booking classes well into next year.

As of September, about seven in 10 eligible Singaporeans had not used their SkillsFuture credit top-up.

SkillsFuture Singapore told CNA that it will provide an update early next year on the take-up rate of the credit top-up, which was given to Singaporeans aged 25 and above in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top-up is separate from the first tranche of SkillsFuture credit of S$500, which all Singaporeans aged 25 and above received and which will not expire.

Singaporeans aged 40 and above also get a mid-career training allowance of S$4,000 in SkillsFuture credit that does not expire.

SkillsFuture credit can be used to offset fees for eligible courses on the MySkillsFuture online portal.