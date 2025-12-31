SkillsFuture portal experiences disruption as S$500 credits set to expire

SINGAPORE: The SkillsFuture portal experienced "intermittent disruption" on Tuesday (Dec 30), a day before S$500 worth of credits is set to expire.

SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) said on Wednesday it was experiencing a “system issue” and that it was working to resolve it.

“Please be assured that your SkillsFuture Credit claim, including expiring credits, will be approved once the system is up. We will notify you to submit your claim when the system is up,” said SSG in a Facebook post early Wednesday.

CNA began receiving reports that the MySkillsFuture website was down from as early as about 10.20pm on Tuesday.

A notice on the MySkillsFuture portal on Wednesday morning warned users that some digital services may face intermittent disruption. It advised users to visit https://sfc.myskillsfuture.gov.sg/claim to submit their SkillsFuture credit claims.

A check by CNA at about 9am showed that the notice was removed.