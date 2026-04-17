SNOC chief Mark Chay's 'dead-end sports' remarks ignite debate over school competition programme

Tchoukball is played in over 80 countries, and Singapore's national teams are among the world's best. In 2024, it was announced that the scope of donations for the One Team Singapore Fund (OTSF) would be extended to emerging sports like tchoukball to provide better support for athletes.

Delane Lim, general secretary of the Tchoukball Association of Singapore, said he disagreed with Chay's "characterisation".

"Almost immediately after the article was published, the tchoukball community responded strongly. Parents, sponsors and stakeholders reached out to seek clarification, asking why tchoukball had been singled out," he wrote in a post on Facebook.

"Many of our current student-athletes were also confused and concerned about what this meant for the sport they are committed to, particularly since the remarks came from the Secretary-General of the Singapore National Olympic Council."

Speaking to CNA on Friday, Lim said Chay's remarks were "totally uncalled for" and risked setting back the sport's push for NSG inclusion.

"Schools may not want to consider tchoukball, and now we are so close to going to the National School Games and you make such a statement. Obviously I would be angry," he said.

"If schools are thinking that it's a 'dead-end sport', then (they) are not going to invest in it, my coaches overnight will be out of a job."

OPPORTUNITIES VS RESOURCES

Those who spoke to CNA also argued that a broader range of sports at NSG level provides more options for students to get their first taste of competition.

"When students start out, they may go for sport A. But the interest may be switched off (in favour of) sport B or C," said Rasip Isnin, who is the general manager of the Singapore Sports Climbing and Mountaineering Federation. "With those options, they then can actually take part."

While sport climbing has been contested at SEA Games, Asian Games and Olympic levels, NSG inclusion will help create a "pathway", with athletes being able to start from a younger age, he added.

"School sports are probably your first experience in competition, and maybe you only have that one opportunity in your lifetime to be a competitor," added Lim.

Distance runner Soh Rui Yong, in an Instagram video, said sport in schools builds values such as tenacity and teamwork, and can serve as a way for authorities to identify talent.

"There are sports that, while they may not be a medal sport in and of itself, they can also be an opportunity to discover talent that you can then nurture," he said.

Lim added that alternative sports can provide an avenue for those who do not compete in "mainstream sports".

"If we can create as many sports as possible at the school level, that's the best," he said.