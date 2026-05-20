Snow City is closing. Here are 5 other attractions gone forever

TANG DYNASTY CITY

Hong Kong tycoon Deacon Chiu Te-ken launched Tang Dynasty City in 1992, hoping that it would be the birthplace of a Chinese movie industry in Singapore.

The theme park, which also housed three movie studios, was a mini replica of the ancient imperial city Chang'an.

It mimicked landmarks from the historic capital, including Daming Palace, Zhao Zhou Bridge and Wild Goose Pagoda.

The 12ha park also had daily performances by stunt and dance troupes from China, artisans who demonstrated how Chinese pottery and woodcarvings were made, as well as re-enactments of imperial court life in the Tang dynasty.

Originally named Tang Dynasty Village, it opened in Jurong and was the film site for several high-profile movies, such as All's Well, Ends Well Too (1993) by Hong Kong director Clifton Ko, headlined by Cantopop stars Sam Hui and Leslie Cheung.

Though Tang Dynasty City's opening generated much media buzz and excitement, the park struggled to draw a steady stream of visitors.

In 1995, it had 400,000 visitors, while competing attractions such as the Singapore Zoo and Jurong Bird Park drew more than a million that year.

Tang Dynasty City's aspiration to become the "Hollywood" of Singapore also faced challenges. The careful attention paid to replicating the buildings in Chang'an backfired because the site was too historically specific, making it suitable only for movies set in that era.

Efforts to reverse the park's woes, such as waiving admission fees during the evening and introducing new facilities, did not improve the situation substantially.

It shuttered in 1999 and discussions to revive the site never materialised. It was demolished in 2009.