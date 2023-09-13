Some supermarket customers take advantage of plastic bag honour system, but staff say it's tough to check

SINGAPORE: Two months have passed since the plastic bag charge became compulsory at large supermarkets, but the actions of some customers have cast doubt on the method one supermarket chain uses to dispense plastic bags.

A handful of shoppers take advantage of NTUC FairPrice's honour system to make away with plastic bags, according to accounts by customers and staff.

Supermarket operators with an annual turnover of more than S$100 million (US$74 million) have been required since Jul 3 to charge at least 5 cents for each disposable carrier bag. The law does not apply to smaller supermarkets or other retailers.

FairPrice is the largest supermarket chain in Singapore with more than 100 outlets.

Prior to Jul 3, FairPrice was one of the few chains that said it would use an honour system to charge for plastic bags at self-checkout kiosks – the bags would be left there for customers to scan and pay for as needed.

Two others, Cold Storage and Giant also said they would use an honour system.

All three supermarket chains require customers to scan an external barcode fixed to the screen of the self-checkout kiosk to pay for each plastic bag.