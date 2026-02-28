South Korea’s President Lee to make three-day state visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE: South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung will make a state visit to Singapore from Sunday (Mar 1) to Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced on Saturday.

The three-day visit comes at the invitation of President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Mr Lee will be accompanied by first lady Kim Hea Kyung, as well as Cabinet ministers and senior officials.

“President Lee’s visit affirms the strong relations between Singapore and the Republic of Korea (ROK) and provides a timely opportunity for both sides to review the progress made in the Singapore-ROK Strategic Partnership since its establishment in November 2025,” MFA said in a press release.

The two countries elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership in 2025 as they marked 50 years of diplomatic relations. The announcement came during Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s first official visit to South Korea as prime minister last year.

Singapore and South Korea are also among each other’s top 10 trading partners.

On Monday, Mr Lee will receive a ceremonial welcome and make a courtesy call on Mr Tharman.

He will also meet and be hosted to lunch by Mr Wong.

Later that evening, Mr Tharman will host a state banquet in Mr Lee’s honour.

During the visit, Mr Wong and Mr Lee will witness the exchange of several memoranda of understanding to enhance cooperation in areas including trade, energy security and intellectual property.

Mr Lee and first lady Kim will also have an orchid, the Vanda Lee Jae Myung Kim Hea Kyung, named in their honour, MFA said.