4 people receive Public Spiritedness Awards for attempting to detain suspected thief
The four managed to pull off a haversack the man was carrying before he fled, and the bag was found to contain cash, valuables and tools used for housebreaking.
SINGAPORE: Four people have received Public Spiritedness Awards for attempting to detain a man who was allegedly involved in a series of housebreaking and theft cases, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Monday (Sep 4).
The four members of the public – Mr Goh Kim Hock, Mr Gan Kok Beng, Ms Abaya Rizzalyn Estrella and Ms Chita Guzman Abaya – were lauded for their "courage and public spiritedness in attempting to detain the man before the arrival of police officers".
Police were alerted to a case of housebreaking at a home along Pasir Ris Road at about 8.55pm on Sep 1, and the 35-year-old suspect was allegedly seen attempting to flee from the residential unit while carrying a black haversack.
"Two foreign domestic workers, aged 27 and 56, and two men, aged 69 and 70, attempted to detain the man," SPF said in a news release.
"They managed to pull off the black haversack that the man was carrying before he fled.
"The black haversack was found to contain cash, foreign currencies, valuables, clothing and housebreaking implements such as a bolt cutter, a hacksaw and screwdrivers."
A shirt and a mask recovered from the haversack were sent to the Health Sciences Authority for forensic DNA examination, SPF added.
The police subsequently received two more reports of housebreaking that are believed to be linked to the man. Both incidents occurred at homes along Pasir Ris Terrace.
One was received at 11.10pm on Sep 1 with S$1,500 (US$1,110) in cash reported missing. The other was received at 2.20pm on Sep 2 with no reported losses.
Closed-circuit television footage revealed that the man was involved in a fourth unreported case of housebreaking in the area.
The man was identified following extensive ground enquiries and with the aid of CCTV images.
Officers from Bedok Police Division - supported by officers from the Police Operations Command Centre, Police Intelligence Department, Special Operations Command, Gurkha Contingent, Airport Police Division and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority - subsequently arrested the man.
He was nabbed at the departure area of Changi Airport Terminal 4 on Sep 2 at about 3.30pm, before he could leave Singapore, the police said.
"Cash amounting to more than S$1,600 in Singapore dollars, and about S$1,900 worth in various foreign currencies, were recovered from the man."
He will be charged in court on Monday with two counts of housebreaking and theft. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine.
Police advice to prevent housebreaking and theft
SPF advised members of the public to stay vigilant and adopt the following crime prevention measures to avoid becoming victims of housebreaking and theft:
• Install a burglar alarm, motion sensor lights and/or CCTV systems to cover the access points into premises, and ensure that they are tested periodically and are in good working condition
• Secure all doors, roller shutters, windows and other openings with good quality grilles and close-shackled padlocks before leaving premises unattended, even for a short while
• Refrain from keeping large sums of cash and valuables on premises
• Inform neighbours if you are going overseas and leaving your premises empty for long periods of time – let them know the duration of your absence and how you can be contacted if necessary
Bedok Police Division Commander Assistant Commissioner of Police Justin Wong said that the suspect "showed a blatant disregard for the law by committing housebreaking and theft while in Singapore".
"I would like to commend the bravery of the migrant domestic workers and members of the public who confronted the suspect," he added.
"This case exemplifies how the police work hand-in-hand with the community to keep Singapore safe and secure."