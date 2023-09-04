4 people receive Public Spiritedness Awards for attempting to detain suspected thief

The police subsequently received two more reports of housebreaking that are believed to be linked to the man. Both incidents occurred at homes along Pasir Ris Terrace.

One was received at 11.10pm on Sep 1 with S$1,500 (US$1,110) in cash reported missing. The other was received at 2.20pm on Sep 2 with no reported losses.

Closed-circuit television footage revealed that the man was involved in a fourth unreported case of housebreaking in the area.

The man was identified following extensive ground enquiries and with the aid of CCTV images.

Officers from Bedok Police Division - supported by officers from the Police Operations Command Centre, Police Intelligence Department, Special Operations Command, Gurkha Contingent, Airport Police Division and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority - subsequently arrested the man.

He was nabbed at the departure area of Changi Airport Terminal 4 on Sep 2 at about 3.30pm, before he could leave Singapore, the police said.

"Cash amounting to more than S$1,600 in Singapore dollars, and about S$1,900 worth in various foreign currencies, were recovered from the man."

He will be charged in court on Monday with two counts of housebreaking and theft. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine.