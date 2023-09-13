Podcast show Plan B given POFMA order over 'Messiah' hacker interview

SINGAPORE: A correction direction under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) has been issued to Plan B over statements made by a hacker on the podcast show, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday (Sep 13).

Plan B's three most recent podcast episodes feature James Raj Arokiasamy, who uses the pseudonym The Messiah and claims to be part of hacktivist group Anonymous.

He was arrested for drug offences in 2011 and 2013, and in 2015 was sentenced to four years and eight months' jail for computer misuse and drug consumption.

James Raj was also arrested in November 2021 for affray, after getting into an altercation with a drunk customer in a shop.

While on Plan B's podcast show, he made multiple claims, including that the Singapore authorities did not press charges against him in 2021 out of fear of retaliation.

MHA said that he was only issued a stern warning as he was not the aggressor, had suffered a more serious injury than the other person, had no violent antecedents, and had readily admitted to kicking the drunk customer.

"If James Raj’s involvement had been more egregious, he would have been charged and prosecuted in court," said the ministry.