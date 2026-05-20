SQ321 investigation leaves 'huge questions' unanswered, raising prospect of court action against SIA: Experts

SINGAPORE: The investigation findings into the severe turbulence that struck SQ321 in May 2024 leave questions unanswered and could open the door to court action against Singapore Airlines (SIA), legal experts said.

The full report, released on Tuesday (May 19), found that possible issues with the aircraft's weather radar under-detecting inclement weather may have led pilots to fly into it – resulting in injuries to 79 passengers and crew members and one death.

Professor Alan Tan from the National University of Singapore's (NUS) law school said the report raises "huge questions" about why neither the radar system nor the pilots detected the weather disturbances ahead.

The radar manufacturer said it found no evidence of malfunction when tests were conducted after the flight. The pilots, on the other hand, told investigators they did not observe indications of bad weather on the radar prior to the turbulence and believed conditions were clear.

The radar had been reported to experience the same defect on three occasions in the month before the incident. Four other aircraft flew through the same region around the same time and were able to spot and avoid the weather, though they did not follow a similar flight path to SQ321.

Prof Tan said that if a radar malfunction were proven, it would have absolved the pilots.

"However, what is perplexing is that the radar manufacturer has subsequently maintained that it found no evidence of malfunction during the incident," he said.

The only way to resolve this mystery, said Prof Tan, would be for a court to review the evidence and reach its own conclusion.

“In other words, it appears that court litigation is unavoidable,” he said.

Senior Counsel Lok Vi Ming, who represented SIA in the deadly SQ006 crash in Taipei in 2000, said that the investigation report is not meant to apportion blame or liability to any party, but to improve aviation safety.

This is in accordance with the principles set out in Annex 13 to the Chicago Convention, which is a treaty which established the foundational legal framework, airspace rules and navigation standards for global civil aviation.

However, Mr Lok said that a court can “draw assistance from or refer to” the investigation findings.