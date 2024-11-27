How St Joseph’s Church managed to respond quickly to stabbing incident, according to an insider

SINGAPORE: In the months leading up to November 2024, St Joseph’s Church decided to shift the seating positions of its emergency preparedness team during mass – closer to the sanctuary up front.

This turned out to be a tiny, yet potentially life-saving move.

It meant the team now sat nearer to Catholic priest Christopher Lee when he was stabbed during mass on the evening of Nov 9; and it meant members of the team could promptly stop the attack and render help.

“They just recently tweaked their security plan for each mass and as a result, they were a little bit more effective, they were closer to the priest when it happened,” said Mr Kevin Ho, the former chairman of and current adviser to the Archdiocesan Emergency Response Operations (AERO) council.

The council oversees emergency preparedness at all 32 Catholic Churches in Singapore.

And according to Mr Ho, the fact that the St Joseph's first responders could swiftly pin down the suspect and tend to Father Lee’s wounds was no fluke: It was a day his team had also spent much time preparing for.

“We've been working with them for many years,” said Mr Ho, who stepped down as chairman in late 2023. "The key here is that there is a team in place, and I think (without it), it could have gone worse.”

The attack - which based on preliminary investigations was not religiously motivated - left Fr Lee with an 8cm-long laceration on his tongue, a 3cm cut on his upper lip and a 4cm cut on the corner of his mouth. He was discharged on Nov 15.

A 37-year-old Singaporean, Basnayake Keith Spencer, has been charged.