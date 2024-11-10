St Joseph's Church stabbing: Parishioners shaken but undeterred from attending Sunday mass

SINGAPORE: Mr John D’Cruz was attending mass at St Joseph's Church on Saturday (Nov 9) evening when he heard a commotion several metres away.

“I heard someone scream … there was a thud, and Father Christopher just fell,” said the 27-year-old, who was on duty as an altar server.

He initially thought that Father Christopher Lee, who is the parish priest of the church, had just fallen down. But he soon realised that he had been stabbed.

“He was on the floor, people were helping him and holding him, and there was a lot of blood coming out (from his facial area) and his entire chasuble was bloody,” he said, referring to the priest's garment.