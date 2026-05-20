Stamford Catering Services fined S$8,000 after dozens fell ill in 2024 and 2025

SINGAPORE: Stamford Catering Services was fined S$8,000 (US$6,249) on Wednesday (May 20) for food safety lapses after dozens of people fell ill in 2024 and 2025 from consuming food it had prepared, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

In October 2024, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and SFA received reports of a gastroenteritis outbreak affecting 160 people who had consumed food catered by the company.

A joint inspection of Stamford Catering’s premises at 24A Senoko South Road was subsequently conducted by MOH and SFA officers.

Several food safety lapses were found during, including stagnant water within the premises, a dirty ceiling in a walk-in chiller, and uncovered electrical sockets stained with food residue that could potentially harbour pests.

SFA suspended Stamford Catering’s food business operations between Oct 14 and Oct 29, 2024.

The suspension was lifted on Oct 30 as the caterer had implemented the required measures.

In February 2025, SFA received two more reports of suspected gastroenteritis incidents involving 22 individuals who had consumed food catered by Stamford Catering.

Hygiene lapses were again uncovered during the agency’s inspection of the caterer's premises.

These included a dirty food warmer, drink dispenser and ice maker, dirty ceiling boards in the kitchen area, and brown stains dripping from the exhaust hood.

Stamford Catering was told to rectify the lapses and improve the cleanliness of its premises.

In 2019, the caterer’s food hygiene grade was downgraded to "C" after a food poisoning incident affected more than 50 people.

Joint inspections by MOH and SFA then found a high bacterial load in food and environmental samples taken. Other hygiene lapses, such as poor housekeeping of appliances, were also discovered.

“Food safety is a joint responsibility, as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain,” said SFA, adding that it remains vigilant and works to ensure regulations are properly enforced. It also urged those in the industry as well as consumers to play their part.

Members of the public who come across poor food safety practices in food establishments are advised not to patronise them.

"Food establishments should ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained, as well as adhere to proper food hygiene and food safety requirements," SFA said.

"SFA will not hesitate to take enforcement action against food operators who do not adhere to food safety regulations."

If found guilty, offenders may be fined up to S$5,000, with additional fines of up to S$100 for each day or part thereof that the offence continues after conviction.