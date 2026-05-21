StarHub introduces annual pass for English Premier League games

SINGAPORE: StarHub is introducing a new annual pass for English Premier League (EPL) games next season, days after the EPL announced the prices for a new direct-to-consumer streaming service in Singapore.

The broadcaster, which owns the rights to show EPL matches in Singapore, does not currently offer an annual pass.

From next season, StarHub customers can pay S$238 (US$186) for a 12-month subscription, while non-customers have to pay S$380.

Earlier this week, the Premier League announced the subscription options and prices for its new streaming service, Premier League +. Its annual pass is priced at S$399.

The move was announced on Thursday (May 21) by StarHub’s vice president of entertainment Yann Courqueux at a press conference with former EPL stars Joe Cole and Nemanja Vidic.

Mr Courqueux said the new Premier League streaming service “complements very well” the offering from StarHub.

Every StarHub Premier League subscriber will get access to the Premier League + app, he added.

With the Premier League + app, fans can go “very deep” with the Premier League topics and content. But with the StarHub app, viewers can go “very wide”, and can watch other competitions and sports.

Speaking to CNA, Mr Courqueux said the Premier League is "absolutely not" trying to compete against StarHub.

"They want to show that we can complement without any substitution. And that's very important for the Premier League as well, to show that the Singapore case can be replicated elsewhere successfully, and broadcasters should not be afraid of this dual model," he added.

"What we're trying to do is show we can complement each other and enhance the access to the market, make it more widely available, but it's not about substituting."

StarHub holds the Premier League broadcast rights in Singapore through the 2027/28 season. Mr Courqueux said that discussions have not begun on whether this will be extended.

StarHub currently provides access to Premier League matches, including via streaming, through its Premier+ pack, which costs S$40.74 a month. Existing StarHub customers pay S$25.46 a month for the pack.

Besides the annual pass, the Premier League + app is also offering a monthly pass at S$44, with the flexibility to cancel anytime. It also offers a 24-hour pass for S$16.