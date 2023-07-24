Start-up Silicon Box’s semiconductor factory to create up to 1,200 jobs, boosting Singapore's manufacturing hub status
The 73,000 sq m manufacturing and research and development facility is touted as the world's most advanced semiconductor factory.
SINGAPORE: Singapore-based semiconductor start-up Silicon Box has set up a S$2.65 billion factory in Tampines, creating more than a thousand jobs and boosting the country’s status as an advanced manufacturing hub.
At full production, the 73,000 sq m manufacturing and research and development facility – touted as the world's most advanced semiconductor factory – will employ up to 1,200 workers in roles such as engineers and digital experts.
“The Singapore government is the most efficient government, compared to what I have experienced,” said Dr Han Byung Joon, co-founder and chief executive officer of Silicon Box.
“If I relocate talent existing in the world, and Singapore is a more likeable country to move into rather than other countries at this point of time.”
APPLICATIONS IN AREAS SUCH AS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, ELECTRIC VEHICLES
The foundry is designed to produce chiplets that can be applied in areas from artificial intelligence (AI) to electric vehicles (EV).
These chiplets can be as small as a grain of sand and stacked like Lego blocks to form processors that power everything from data centres to household appliances.
Silicon Box's proprietary technology connects the chiplets on rectangular panels, instead of the conventional way of putting them together on round silicon wafers.
This is more efficient and reduces cost by up to four times, according to the company.
Its approach reduces package sizes, improves electrical performance by more than 50 per cent and lowers power consumption by over 40 per cent, which will help its industry partners take their products to the market faster.
BOOSTING SINGAPORE’S POSITION AS A GLOBAL LEADER IN SEMICONDUCTORS
Over the years, Singapore has built up leading positions in several manufacturing sectors, including semiconductors.
The semiconductor industry makes up more than 7 per cent of Singapore's gross domestic product, and the global market is expected to exceed US$1 trillion by 2030, double the current size.
Economic Development Board (EDB) chairman Png Cheong Boon said Singapore has built up strength across the whole semiconductor value chain over the years.
“Despite near term headwinds arising from factors such as high interest rates and continuing inflationary pressures, the semiconductor industry's long-term growth trajectory remains very strong,” he added.
“This is due to the growth drivers such as digitalisation and electrification that permeates almost every industry, in particular, the constant need for greater computing power, driven by ChatGPT or generative AI, as well as the ubiquitous connectivity that's needed.”