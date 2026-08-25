Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore reaffirm commitment to keep Malacca and Singapore straits safe and open

SINGAPORE: Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore have reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the Straits of Malacca and Singapore remain free, open and safe for international shipping.

At the 17th Cooperation Forum that opened in Singapore on Tuesday (Aug 25), the three countries reaffirmed that ships have the right to transit through the straits under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and international law, according to a joint statement.

They also stressed the importance of respecting navigational rights and freedoms, and said nations that use the straits, international organisations, the maritime industry and other stakeholders all have a role to play in maintaining navigational safety and protecting the marine environment.

Proposals to further these efforts will be discussed during the two-day forum, including the safe introduction of new technologies and alternative fuels in the straits, as well as ongoing technical projects to enhance navigational safety.

The forum is held under a cooperation framework established by Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore in 2007, which allows the three countries to work with nations that use the straits and other stakeholders on navigational safety and environmental protection.

The three countries also renewed their commitment to the framework and thanked stakeholders for their longstanding contributions, while encouraging their continued support and participation.