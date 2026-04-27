Defence experts warn of fitness tracker risks in Singapore military bases amid global Strava breaches

SINGAPORE: Fitness tracking apps like Strava could pose security risks in Singapore's military bases – not by revealing their locations, but by exposing the daily routines and movement patterns of personnel inside, defence observers have warned.

Their caution comes as a series of high-profile breaches overseas have put such apps under scrutiny. In March, a French aircraft carrier had its exact location revealed after an officer onboard logged a run on Strava. Earlier this month, British soldiers gave away their positions inside one of their country's most sensitive nuclear bases by posting their runs on the app.

A check by CNA showed that paths within military installations here, including Sungei Gedong Camp, Changi Naval Base and Sembawang Air Base, appear on Strava's global heatmap.

In a highly urbanised and compact environment like Singapore, many military installations are already generally known or inferable from open sources, said Associate Professor Razwana Begum, head of global security and strategy at the Singapore University of Social Sciences.

The real danger, she said, lies elsewhere.

“In Singapore, the risk is not primarily about revealing locations, but about exposing patterns and behaviours within and around installations,” she said.

NO ADDED SECURITY RISKS: MINDEF

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said it is aware of the risks and will act when needed.

In response to questions from CNA, a spokesman said that the ministry and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) are "mindful that the technology for fitness trackers evolves with the addition of more sophisticated tools".

“We are monitoring these developments and will, when required, institute appropriate measures to maintain the security of operations and training,” said the spokesman.

MINDEF said it had conducted a risk assessment of fitness tracking devices on the market, concluding that in a city-state like Singapore, information derived from such devices could also be obtained from other open sources and did not pose added security risks.

However, the spokesman noted that specific instances locally and overseas require restrictions to maintain operational and information security.

“These measures include the mandatory safekeeping of such devices at designated storage areas prior to the conduct of sensitive or classified operations or training to prevent the transmission of information,” he said.

Beyond such restrictions, fitness trackers and apps are permitted on military premises as they help servicemen keep fit, monitor exercise intensity and pace, and improve safety outcomes, the spokesman added.

Servicemen told CNA that Strava remains widely used in military bases here. A full-time national serviceman posted to an airbase said no formal orders have been issued against using the app onsite, though servicemen are advised against it – and told to keep posts private if they do use it.

A national serviceman who does his reservist in an army base said most servicemen are not worried about security risks in using the app, with a sense that military areas in Singapore are already marked and known. Unlike rules governing camera phones, no formal guidelines govern the use of fitness tracking apps such as Strava, he said.