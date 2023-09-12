Social service agencies call for more touchpoints amid highest number of suicides in two decades

CALLS FOR MORE VOLUNTEERS

As the number of requests for help increases, agencies are seeking more volunteers to step forward to be trained to serve as touchpoints.

They said these first responders, who can simply be a friend, a family member or even a passerby, will ensure that those who need help can get it earlier.

“Everyone has to be a partner in this, suicide is everybody's business,” said Ms Charlene Heng, deputy director of SOS’ training and development.

“We hope to equip anyone – really literally anyone – with the first responder's skill so that anyone on the street can be a touchpoint to anyone going through emotional crisis, so that they may not (head to the point of suicide),” she said.

She said that these volunteers will also be trained to de-escalate a situation, or to contact the relevant aid available if the situation is not within their ability to help.

Over the last year, the organisation trained 2,000 people to respond to those who need assistance.

Ms Heng said SOS is lacking in skills-based volunteers that range from fundraising, human resources, information technology, finance and organisational development.

Volunteers responding to the hotline and messaging service need to go through about 10 months of training, including on how to provide a non-judgmental listening ear, empathetic responses, risk assessment, and confidentiality, before they can start taking supervised calls.

ENGAGING THE YOUTH

Another social service agency, TOUCH Community Services, which has a number of programmes for struggling youths, is working to raise the number of young people who can serve as support for their friends.

“Students are trained and they volunteer by being a peer support leader in their own schools. They have a two-hour training to learn the basic skills, followed up by another two-hour follow up training after three months to address any challenges they encounter along the way,” said Ms Lucia Chow, a senior social worker at the charity.

The organisastion conducts regular individual, parent and family sessions on emotional regulation skills to help identify triggers and to explore solutions. It also has a helpline for the general public, manned by social workers and counsellors to provide emotional support and counselling.

Ms Chow said there is a need to equip the public better on how to spot signs and engage with those who are struggling.

“A lot of (people) want to help, but they don't know how to. They don’t know what are the signs and symptoms of, for example, suicidal thoughts. They don't know how to approach people who struggle with that. They don't know how to start the conversation,” said Ms Chow.

“The most basic thing is that you have to be present, let them know that you won't have any judgmental comments. Let them know that you are a safe person who they can share (their problems with). Sometimes, listening is enough.”

FIGHTING THE STIGMA

Through its involvement in the Beyond the Label programme, the non-profit aims to reduce the stigma of mental health issues. The programme is a national campaign to address stigma related to mental issues and promote more social inclusion for people with conditions.

It said that while the situation has improved over the past few years through educating, advocating and sharing by different partners in the community, stigma is still one of the main barriers that may stop people or their family members from seeking help.

The charity has made a wide range of platforms available for those seeking help, including email, phone, a form on their website, and social media applications including Instagram and X, formerly Twitter.

SOS’ Ms Heng said that at the Spark the Change earlier this month, a walkathon and music festival to raise awareness on suicide prevention, a passerby stopped by the agency’s booth to tell volunteers that two phone calls to the charity saved his life when he was harbouring thoughts of suicide.

“He said: ‘I called your hotline twice in my life. I thought I should tell you how important your words are. I wouldn't be alive (otherwise).’ That really spoke right into our hearts because our mission is really to be a lifeline to anyone in crisis,” she said.

“SOS cannot be the only one doing it because we cannot achieve it alone. Everyone has to be a partner in this. Suicide is everybody's business.”