Singapore expresses condolences to people in Taiwan affected by Typhoon Ragasa

SINGAPORE: Singapore has extended its condolences and sympathies to those in Taiwan who are affected by Typhoon Ragasa.



Rescue workers on Friday (Sep 26) were still searching for 11 people after the super typhoon sent a wall of water into a small town on the island's east coast. The flood's death toll stood at 14.

"Singapore is saddened by the tragic loss of lives caused by the flooding in Guangfu Town, Hualien County in Taiwan," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Friday.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to those affected by Typhoon Ragasa and wish the injured speedy recovery," said a ministry spokesperson.

MFA has also reached out to e-registered Singaporeans in the affected area and is in close contact with local authorities, it said.



There are currently no reports of Singaporeans injured, the spokesperson added.

The ministry encouraged Singaporeans who are in or travelling to Taiwan to purchase comprehensive travel insurance and to e-register with MFA.

Singaporeans in Taiwan who require consular assistance may contact the Singapore Trade Office in Taipei or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office.