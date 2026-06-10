Supercomputers alone won’t speed up discoveries without trained researchers, says NSCC chief
Singapore’s newest national research supercomputer could improve weather forecasting and advance cancer treatment, but trained users are key to unlocking its full potential, says the National Supercomputing Centre.
SINGAPORE: Training researchers to use supercomputers effectively is becoming a bigger priority for the National Supercomputing Centre (NSCC) than simply building computing infrastructure, said its chief executive Terence Hung.
The shift comes as the centre – established in 2015 to support Singapore's high-performance computing (HPC) needs – seeks to help researchers make breakthroughs faster.
Access to advanced computing infrastructure alone is not enough to accelerate innovation, Dr Hung stressed.
“If you give a researcher who is not trained in HPC a supercomputer, it's like giving a normal driver a Formula 1 race car and expecting the driver to be able to do well on the race track,” he told CNA.
“The same thing happens in the supercomputing realm. If you ask a domain researcher, like a material scientist, to be able to use an HPC system effectively, they won't be able to do so without the appropriate training that my team provides to the research community,” he added.
NEW RESEARCH SUPERCOMPUTER
His comments come as Singapore on Monday (Jun 8) launched its latest national research supercomputer, which could help the country better predict extreme weather, strengthen coastal defence planning and develop more tailored cancer treatments.
Called ASPIRE 2B, the system is expected to speed up scientific discovery by providing researchers with significantly greater computing power.
Dr Hung said one key training aspect focuses on helping researchers understand the technologies behind supercomputers and optimise their programmes to fully utilise the advanced hardware.
This typically involves computer science-related training, such as teaching researchers how to write applications more efficiently.
“(When) we see that an application is not performing well, we will have a one-to-one engagement with the researcher, and walk through the applications with them,” said Dr Hung.
The team then conducts detailed profiling to identify bottlenecks and advises researchers on how to rewrite algorithms so they can run more efficiently on the supercomputer, he added.
PARADIGM SHIFT
Such support is becoming more critical as supercomputing converges with artificial intelligence.
Researchers are already exploring how AI agents can autonomously perform parts of the research process, from generating ideas to designing experiments and analysing results.
“The entire research workflow is going to be streamlined and made seamless, powered by very powerful supercomputers,” said Dr Hung. “We will have AI research agents that will run around the clock non-stop.”
This will allow researchers to explore more ideas and accelerate discoveries beyond what they could achieve on their own, he added.
“That paradigm shift – where there will be a need for more computer support, large-scale simulation, data analysis, and AI models – requires a lot of compute power.”
Dr Hung said he expects researchers' roles to evolve, with more time spent designing research plans and less time devoted to tasks such as reading papers and running experiments.
“So the AI agents in a sense would serve as workers, or research assistants, to support the researchers to do all the things that (they) want to do, but may not have the time,” he added.
“The researchers are still required to be in the loop to steer, advise, monitor, and make sure that the AI agents are doing things according to their plans. They may have to come in and intervene and get the AI agents to redo certain things, or to take a different approach when necessary.”
WHAT EXACTLY IS A SUPERCOMPUTER?
A supercomputer is essentially a vastly more powerful version of a personal computer.
While a personal computer contains six to eight processing cores – the units that carry out calculations and process data – ASPIRE 2B has more than 180,000 cores.
That computing power enables the system to perform more than a hundred quadrillion calculations per second, allowing researchers to run complex simulations, analyse massive datasets and train advanced AI models.
At Monday’s launch event, Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo said: “Models that were previously too large can now be trained in Singapore to meet our specific needs.
“Simulations that ran as approximations can now run in resolution. Workloads that had to be sent overseas can now use our national research infrastructure.”
ASPIRE 2B is expected to support over 1,500 projects across simulation, data analytics and AI.
“Tasks that previously took months to complete can now be done in weeks or days, allowing researchers to iterate faster and also to accelerate time to discover,” NSCC’s Dr Hung said.
GLOBAL RACE FOR COMPUTING POWER
Countries around the world are racing to expand their supercomputing capabilities as demand for advanced computing power grows.
For instance, Thailand launched its LANTA supercomputer in 2022 to support applications such as AI training and data analytics.
Japan unveiled Fugaku, one of the world's fastest supercomputers, in 2021. Last year, researchers used it to slash tornado prediction times from over 11 hours to just 80 minutes.
But supercomputers are not just helping researchers solve problems faster. They are also shaping how quickly new discoveries and innovations can be made.
Professor Ashok Venkitaraman, director of the National University of Singapore’s Cancer Science Institute of Singapore, said: “We are able to analyse these data in ways that enable us to tailor precision treatments for Singaporean patients.
“Because the data are sovereign to us and governed by our laws and inaccessible outside, we can also ensure that our precious resources are safeguarded, as well as the identity of our patients.”
A report launched at the World Governments Summit earlier this year highlighted that HPC is emerging as a critical pillar of economic competitiveness.
It warned that a compute divide is “a clear existential threat” for countries without strong HPC capabilities, limiting their ability to compete in globally critical economic sectors.
For Singapore, investing in supercomputing infrastructure is important not only to keep pace with global developments, but also to prepare for future opportunities.