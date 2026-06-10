Supercomputers alone won’t speed up discoveries without trained researchers, says NSCC chief

SINGAPORE: Training researchers to use supercomputers effectively is becoming a bigger priority for the National Supercomputing Centre (NSCC) than simply building computing infrastructure, said its chief executive Terence Hung.



The shift comes as the centre – established in 2015 to support Singapore's high-performance computing (HPC) needs – seeks to help researchers make breakthroughs faster.



Access to advanced computing infrastructure alone is not enough to accelerate innovation, Dr Hung stressed.

“If you give a researcher who is not trained in HPC a supercomputer, it's like giving a normal driver a Formula 1 race car and expecting the driver to be able to do well on the race track,” he told CNA.



“The same thing happens in the supercomputing realm. If you ask a domain researcher, like a material scientist, to be able to use an HPC system effectively, they won't be able to do so without the appropriate training that my team provides to the research community,” he added.