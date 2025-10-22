31-year-old charged with allegedly trafficking etomidate e-vaporiser pods found in his vehicle

SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old man was charged in court on Wednesday (Oct 22) with allegedly trafficking etomidate e-vaporizer pods.

Chua Beng Kai Jeremy was charged by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

He had appeared dazed when approached by Singapore Police Force officers on Tuesday, HSA said in a press release on Wednesday.

The police officers had initially responded to a call for assistance and found Chua's car stationary and facing against the flow of traffic along Punggol Central.

"Upon inspecting the vehicle, officers found e-vaporisers and alerted HSA," the press release stated.

"HSA officers subsequently seized two e-vaporisers and 30 e-vaporiser pods from the vehicle," it added.

Laboratory testing confirmed that the seized pods contained etomidate.