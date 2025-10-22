31-year-old charged with allegedly trafficking etomidate e-vaporiser pods found in his vehicle
HSA officers seized two e-vaporisers and 30 e-vaporiser pods from the suspect's vehicle, with laboratory testing confirming that the seized pods contained etomidate.
SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old man was charged in court on Wednesday (Oct 22) with allegedly trafficking etomidate e-vaporizer pods.
Chua Beng Kai Jeremy was charged by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).
He had appeared dazed when approached by Singapore Police Force officers on Tuesday, HSA said in a press release on Wednesday.
The police officers had initially responded to a call for assistance and found Chua's car stationary and facing against the flow of traffic along Punggol Central.
"Upon inspecting the vehicle, officers found e-vaporisers and alerted HSA," the press release stated.
"HSA officers subsequently seized two e-vaporisers and 30 e-vaporiser pods from the vehicle," it added.
Laboratory testing confirmed that the seized pods contained etomidate.
Investigations are ongoing, with the case adjourned to Nov 19.
HSA said it takes a serious view of e-vaporiser and etomidate trafficking offences.
Importers, sellers and distributors of etomidate e-vaporisers now face stiffer penalties under an enhanced enforcement framework that came into force on Sep 1.
This includes three to 20 years’ imprisonment and five to 15 strokes of the cane for importers, and a two to 10 years’ jail term and two to five strokes of the cane for sellers and distributors.