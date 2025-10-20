'For her own good': Why this father reported his teen daughter for using drug-laced vapes

SINGAPORE: “She was so high on the bed … she was shivering and she didn’t know what she was doing until a couple of minutes later, when she started to sober up.”

Daniel (not his real name) was shocked when he found out his daughter was using kpods – vapes laced with etomidate, an anaesthetic agent.

Josephine (not her real name) has always been close to her father. If there was anything she was upset about, she would turn to him. To Daniel, she was the “apple of his eye”, and he “pampered” her the most among his children.

He was heartbroken when he found out she had turned to illegal substances – and he decided to report her to the police.

The identities of Daniel and Josephine are protected under the Children and Young Persons Act, as Josephine was under 18 at the time of the offences.

Daniel is not the first person to report his child to the authorities for vaping.

Earlier this month, it was reported that a 15-year-old boy was ordered to spend two years in the Boys’ Home — a juvenile rehabilitation centre — for possessing a vape, harassing a police officer and other offences.

His mother had called the police, saying her son was “going crazy” after vaping.

On Sep 1, etomidate was listed as a Class C drug in the Misuse of Drugs Act, which meant enhanced penalties for vaping offences.

Since then, at least 60 people have been placed on rehabilitation programmes at the Institute of Mental Health, Health Promotion Board and social service agencies.