102 caught with drug-laced vapes, 67 placed on rehab programmes since start of harsher penalties
SINGAPORE: From Sep 1 to Oct 12, 1,339 people were caught for vape-related offences, including 102 who were confirmed to possess vapes laced with etomidate.
Among them, 67 have been placed on rehabilitation programmes at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), Health Promotion Board (HPB) and Social Services Agencies (SSAs).
In a press release on Thursday (Oct 16), the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) also said that two offenders have failed to attend their first rehabilitation appointments.
HSA is investigating and will prosecute individuals for their vape or etomidate-related offences if they fail to attend their rehabilitation appointments, the authorities said.
Those found with regular vapes or etomidate-laced vapes face respective maximum penalties of a fine of up to S$2,000 (US$1,500), or a fine of up to S$10,000 and jail of up to two years.
“The rehabilitation programme focuses on education, counselling, and support to help individuals overcome their addiction,” MOH and HSA said.
“Besides individual sessions, the programme will also include group and family sessions for the individuals to share their experiences and learn techniques to better cope while recovering from the addiction.”
Under the enhanced framework, from Sep 1, those found possessing, using or purchasing vapes face higher penalties. Recalcitrant users will be required to undergo rehabilitation, and those who do not complete the rehabilitation programme will be prosecuted.
Etomidate-laced vape users faced higher penalties and are required to attend rehabilitation for up to six months. Repeat offenders will be subject to mandatory drug testing and supervision.
“The government continues to provide support to those who need help and support to quit vaping,” the authorities said.
According to the media release, 150 people have signed up for the Health Promotion Board’s (HPB’s) I Quit programme for general vaping. Members of the public who want to quit vaping can also tap on the QuitVape programme or contact HPB’s QuitLine at 1800 438 2000.
Support under the QuitVape programme and HPB’s I Quit programme is free for Singapore citizens and permanent residents.
Those who voluntarily seek help will not face any penalties or have an offence record for coming forward.
Members of the public can also voluntarily dispose of vapes safely at designated vape disposal bins at selected locations, including border checkpoints and where QuitVape programmes and rehabilitation are provided.
Overseas visitors entering Singapore are reminded to abide by local laws and regulations, MOH and HSA said. Those caught abusing etomidate-laced vapes will also face investigation and penalties.
At the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix held from Oct 3 to Oct 5, 32 foreign visitors and five Singaporeans were caught in possession of vapes. This was a fivefold decrease from the number of people caught at last year’s event.
All offenders were fined on the spot.
In the past six weeks, five people have been charged for the alleged trafficking of etomidate-laced vapes.
Eight cases of smuggling of regular vapes were also detected at the airport, checkpoints or cruise centres during the same period. More than 26,000 vapes and related components were seized.
Two people have been charged with the alleged smuggling of vapes and are currently in remand.
Importers, sellers and distributors of etomidate-laced vapes will face much stiffer penalties under the enhanced framework. Importers face three to 20 years’ jail and five to 15 strokes of the cane, while sellers and distributors face two to 10 years’ jail and two to five strokes of the cane.