102 caught with drug-laced vapes, 67 placed on rehab programmes since start of harsher penalties

SINGAPORE: From Sep 1 to Oct 12, 1,339 people were caught for vape-related offences, including 102 who were confirmed to possess vapes laced with etomidate.

Among them, 67 have been placed on rehabilitation programmes at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), Health Promotion Board (HPB) and Social Services Agencies (SSAs).

In a press release on Thursday (Oct 16), the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) also said that two offenders have failed to attend their first rehabilitation appointments.

HSA is investigating and will prosecute individuals for their vape or etomidate-related offences if they fail to attend their rehabilitation appointments, the authorities said.

Those found with regular vapes or etomidate-laced vapes face respective maximum penalties of a fine of up to S$2,000 (US$1,500), or a fine of up to S$10,000 and jail of up to two years.

“The rehabilitation programme focuses on education, counselling, and support to help individuals overcome their addiction,” MOH and HSA said.

“Besides individual sessions, the programme will also include group and family sessions for the individuals to share their experiences and learn techniques to better cope while recovering from the addiction.”

Under the enhanced framework, from Sep 1, those found possessing, using or purchasing vapes face higher penalties. Recalcitrant users will be required to undergo rehabilitation, and those who do not complete the rehabilitation programme will be prosecuted.

Etomidate-laced vape users faced higher penalties and are required to attend rehabilitation for up to six months. Repeat offenders will be subject to mandatory drug testing and supervision.

“The government continues to provide support to those who need help and support to quit vaping,” the authorities said.