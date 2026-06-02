Former PSA International group CEO Tan Chong Meng appointed Council of Presidential Advisers chairman

SINGAPORE: Former PSA International group CEO Tan Chong Meng has been appointed as chairman of the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA), the President's Office said on Tuesday (Jun 2).

He succeeds Mr Eddie Teo, who retired on Monday after completing his term and having chaired the council since January 2019.

According to the President's Office website, the Council of Presidential Advisers advises the president in the exercise of his custodial powers to safeguard Singapore's reserves and uphold the integrity of the public service.

It is mandatory for the president to consult the council when exercising discretionary powers on fiscal and appointment matters.

Mr Tan was first appointed a council member in June 2024, and is the current chairman of the National University Health System (NUHS) and deputy chairman of Temasek Holdings.

He was also the group CEO of Temasek Holdings-owned port operator PSA International from 2011 to 2024.

Mr Tan also co-chaired the Emerging Stronger Taskforce from 2020 to 2021, which was set up to guide Singapore’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal in 2025.

PREDECESSOR LED WITH "CLARITY AND CALM"

Mr Teo had served on the council since August 2018, and is the current pro-chancellor of Singapore Management University.

"During his time on the council, Mr Teo contributed to its deliberations on key matters relating to the safeguarding of the national reserves and the integrity of the public service," said the President's Office.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said he was "deeply grateful" for Mr Teo's service during a period that saw Singapore navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, a more "unsettled global environment" and changes in national leadership.

In a letter addressed to Mr Teo, Mr Tharman wrote that Mr Teo guided the council with "clarity and calm" and ensured that its advice was "principled, careful and anchored in the long-term interests of Singapore".

Mr Teo had served in the public service for 35 years before retiring in 2005. He was Permanent Secretary (Defence) from 1994 to 2000 and Permanent Secretary (Prime Minister’s Office) from 1998 to 2005, serving concurrently in both roles between 1998 and 2000.

From 2006 to 2008, he was Singapore's High Commissioner to Australia and also served two terms as chairman of the Public Service Commission from 2008 to 2018.

For his contributions to Singapore, Mr Teo was awarded the Order of Nila Utama (First Class) in 2017.