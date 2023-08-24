Tan Kin Lian takes issue with edits to broadcast speech; IMDA, ELD cite ‘inaccuracies’ on President's role

SINGAPORE: The Elections Department (ELD) and Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said on Thursday (Aug 24) there were "inaccuracies" in Tan Kin Lian's presidential candidate broadcast speech that had to be removed.

The joint statement came after Mr Tan published a statement on Thursday morning, where he had written: "I considered these statements to be the most important parts of my speech and that IMDA did not have the authority to interpret the constitution in a narrow way and asked for these statements to be removed."

The three presidential candidates - Mr Tan, former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song and former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam - get airtime to deliver their campaign messages on TV and radio.

The first broadcast airs on Thursday night, and will be followed by a second broadcast on Aug 30.

ELD and IMDA said the candidates were informed of the timings and rules of the broadcast on Aug 12, and received a briefing on Monday. They are required to submit their scripts in advance.

"Mr Tan Kin Lian's original script had inaccuracies about the President's role. Specifically, he suggested that the President can provide guidance on the reserves' investment strategies and influence government policy," they said.

"After being notified of the inaccuracies, Mr Tan's election agent had corrected them without objection."

ELD and IMDA added that all the presidential candidates signed a statutory declaration on their nomination paper to confirm that they have read the explanatory material on the President's constitutional role, including "specific examples of what the President can and cannot do".

According to the explanatory material, the Cabinet has the "general direction and control of the government".

"Publicly, the President must speak and act in accordance with the advice of the Cabinet, especially when expressing views on legislation or government policy," the material states.

The material also highlights that the President cannot express public views on legislation or government policy without being advised to do so by the government.

The candidates also signed a voluntary undertaking on campaigning for the election in a manner that is "dignified, decorous and consistent with the President’s position", said ELD and IMDA.

"We remind all candidates not to mislead the public about the President's role," said the agencies.

IMDA "DOES NOT HAVE THE AUTHORITY": TAN KIN LIAN

Speaking to reporters before a visit to Senja Hawker Centre on Thursday morning, Mr Tan said that he recorded his first broadcast on Wednesday and provided his script to IMDA in advance.

"IMDA asked for three paragraphs to be removed," he said, adding that these were the "most important paragraphs" of his campaign message.

The three paragraphs, which Mr Tan reproduced for media, cover his advice on the investment of Singapore's reserves and his repeated pledge to "influence" government policies in three areas of cost of living, housing and job security.

"They asked for it to be removed on the grounds that it is outside of the President's prerogative. I do not agree with that decision, but I have no choice," he said.

"I consider the IMDA does not have the authority to interpret the Constitution in their way and ask for the statements to be removed."

Elaborating on how he was notified, Mr Tan said that he was attending to other matters when his campaign team tried to contact him about IMDA's request.

"I only received the message after the IMDA deadline. I was not able to respond within the deadline," he said, adding that he would use "other avenues" to convey the messages in the excised paragraphs.

"Anyway, my campaign person used his initiative and I commend him. He did what needs to be done on the spot. He couldn't reach me, so he did what has to be done, he removed those three paragraphs."

PROMISES TO VOTERS

Political analysts have previously said that Singapore's President does not shape policies, and that Mr Tan's aim to "influence" government policies is unrealistic.

Responding to these views, Mr Tan told reporters: "I am not misleading the people. I made it clear in many statements that I will be using the office of the President to convey to the government about the hardship faced by the people and about their aspirations.

"I remain hopeful that I would be able to persuade the Prime Minister and the ministers to modify some of their policies, that will give a better life for the people."

Mr Tan said he would start by advising the Prime Minister and Finance Minister to suspend the planned rise of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to 9 per cent in 2024.

"I know that the government has already announced that they are going ahead with the increase. I advise them to reconsider," he said.

The former NTUC Income chief executive added that he would "convey these views in private in my regular discussions with the Prime Minister" if elected President.

"I believe that many people will vote for me knowing that I do not have the executive authority on these issues. They will vote for me to do what I can to realise the vision and the three goals."

Analysts have highlighted that the President has custodial powers but not executive powers. That means the President can veto or block government actions in specified areas, but has no role to advance his or her own policy agenda.

Mr Tan also said he hopes to have a "good relationship" with the Prime Minister, when asked about comments by Mr Tharman that the President will be able to advise the Prime Minister if there is respect between the two.

Asked about the funding for his campaign, Mr Tan said it was largely self-funded and that he has to be "frugal". He thanked supporters who have donated to his campaign.

He estimated that he has spent under S$100,000 (US$74,000) on campaigning so far, excluding the S$40,500 election deposit. His campaign materials include 5,000 posters and an initial 100,000 flyers.

Mr Tan also said that he has cancelled plans for a physical rally, saying: "It was one of the challenges that we faced. Costs, approval, et cetera."

He will hold an online event on Zoom, which he plans to livestream on social media, on Aug 30 instead.

Singaporeans will go to the polls on Sep 1 for the country's first contested Presidential Election since 2011.