Presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian says he has submitted his election deposit

SINGAPORE: Mr Tan Kin Lian said he has paid his election deposit of S$40,500 and he has "no doubt" that he will be able to keep it this time.

The former NTUC Income chief executive unsuccessfully ran for the presidency in 2011 and lost his deposit of S$48,000.

"I got no doubt I will keep (the deposit), and I think I'm going to win the election," Mr Tan told reporters at Our Tampines Hub, after his first walkabout where he greeted residents and stall owners.

"All the best for Mr Tharman (Shanmugaratnam), I'll give him a good fight," said he said.

Mr Tan said this bid for the presidency is different from in 2011 because he has a good team of experienced people on the ground, and the mood of voters is also different.

"The people are struggling with the high cost of living, high cost of housing. This is a very important difference. That's why I've come forward because they want to have a chance to say they want a change," he said.

The 75-year-old has applied for a certificate of eligibility, but he said previously that he wants to know which candidates are approved by the Presidential Elections Committee (PEC) before deciding whether to submit his nomination papers.

Asked if that is still the case, Mr Tan said: "I have more or less decided what to do, but we'll have to wait for Aug 21 before you see my final decision."

The PEC will issue certificates of eligibility or inform unsuccessful applicants of its decision "no later than the eve of Nomination Day". Nomination Day falls on Aug 22.

Singapore's Presidential Election will be held on Sep 1 if more than one candidate qualifies to run for the post. The Elections Department announced the dates on Friday after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong issued the writ of election.