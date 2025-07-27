Tanjong Katong sinkhole: Ground assessed as stable and water being removed, says MP Goh Pei Ming

SINGAPORE: The ground at the Tanjong Katong sinkhole is stable and authorities are working on removing the water inside to extricate the trapped car, Member of Parliament (MP) Goh Pei Ming said on Sunday (Jul 27).

“They're pulling out all the water from the sinkhole currently, and we have to do it slowly so that we can assess how the ground responds to water being extracted,” Mr Goh told reporters on site at 10.34am.

PUB said on Facebook on Sunday that the driver is able to walk and is undergoing further check-ups. The agency said it was in touch with her to provide “the necessary support”.

It also acknowledged the quick actions by the workers who pulled the woman out of the sinkhole. It had earlier attributed her rescue to the Singapore Civil Defence Force.