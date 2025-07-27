Tanjong Katong sinkhole: Ground assessed as stable and water being removed, says MP Goh Pei Ming
The driver whose car fell into the sinkhole is able to walk and she is undergoing further check-ups, said PUB.
SINGAPORE: The ground at the Tanjong Katong sinkhole is stable and authorities are working on removing the water inside to extricate the trapped car, Member of Parliament (MP) Goh Pei Ming said on Sunday (Jul 27).
“They're pulling out all the water from the sinkhole currently, and we have to do it slowly so that we can assess how the ground responds to water being extracted,” Mr Goh told reporters on site at 10.34am.
PUB said on Facebook on Sunday that the driver is able to walk and is undergoing further check-ups. The agency said it was in touch with her to provide “the necessary support”.
It also acknowledged the quick actions by the workers who pulled the woman out of the sinkhole. It had earlier attributed her rescue to the Singapore Civil Defence Force.
The sinkhole appeared along Tanjong Katong Road South on Saturday, causing a vehicle to fall into the water-filled hole.
The female driver was rescued by workers and taken conscious to Raffles Hospital.
Tanjong Katong Road South between Mountbatten Road and East Coast Parkway (ECP) will be closed until further notice for repairs, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Sunday morning.
Bus services 36 and 48 have been diverted.
Mr Goh, who is also Minister of State for Home Affairs, said that once water levels have gone down – likely in the next one to two hours – the authorities will assess whether it is safe to remove the vehicle.
“They understand and they also want to make sure that they are able to repair the road quickly and to restore normalcy to this area,” he said, especially for residents who need to commute to work on Monday.
He added that more updates will come later on Sunday.
WATER SUPPLY
In a Facebook post on Sunday, MP Gho Sze Kee updated that water pressure and supply to residents in nearby affected areas were fully restored at 2.30am.
Some residents had experienced disruptions to their water supply following the sinkhole.
Tanjong Katong Road South lies at the boundary between Mountbatten Single Member Constituency, where Ms Gho is the MP, and Mr Goh’s ward in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC.
Ms Gho said: “As of now, with the works still going on round the clock, we do not as yet have clarity on the timeline to fully return to normalcy.”
PUB said in a second statement on Sunday morning that the water supply was disrupted for more than four hours after the incident.
The agency received feedback from about 18 households in the area.
Water wagons were deployed and water bags were distributed to affected residents.