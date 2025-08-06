Migrant workers involved in Tanjong Katong sinkhole rescue get SCDF awards, goodie bags for heroic act

SINGAPORE: Days after meeting President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his wife at the Istana, the seven migrant workers who rescued a woman from a sinkhole along Tanjong Katong Road South last month were once again awarded for their heroics.

On Wednesday (Aug 6), the men were each presented with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) Community Lifesaver Award during an appreciation ceremony organised by the Marine Parade Citizens' Consultative Committees. The event was held at a sheltered space between Blocks 74 and 75 Marine Drive.

The SCDF award is presented to members of the public whose actions saved lives and involved an element of self-risk.

The workers were also treated to an appreciation lunch, and were each given a goodie bag prepared by telecommunications company Singtel.

The bag contained items such as an SG60 Merlion keychain plushie blind box, a handheld fan and essentials such as a 2.5kg sack of rice, shower cream, detergent powder and toothbrushes.

Each worker also received a one-year unlimited 5G data plan from Singtel and a notebook personalised with their names.