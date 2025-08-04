Commentary: How can we recognise heroic acts of Singapore’s migrant workers?

HOW SHOULD ACTS OF HEROISM BE REWARDED?

The fact is, regardless of what’s done for these workers, people are going to criticise. But there is no evidence that these folks acted with any expectation. Rewards do not necessarily convert an altruistic act into a transactional one.

We can agree that valour ought to be publicly recognised in a dignified and tangible way that moves beyond just symbolism. It unequivocally demonstrates that we place a high value on the lives saved and the courage displayed.

For migrant workers, a substantial cash reward may be life-changing as it can relieve their debts and transform their family's prospects back home by funding education, healthcare or housing. The government could set up a Public Valour Fund that could be supplemented by donations raised by charities.

Besides cash prizes, there are other ways to reward heroic migrant workers that might be meaningful for their individual needs and aspirations.

For instance, their work permit could be automatically renewed for a significant period, barring work-related and social misconduct. They can also be awarded access to heavily subsidised or free skills certification courses, to enhance their employability and earning potential within Singapore.

Perhaps comprehensive insurance coverage for all physical injuries and mental health issues could be given to them as well.

Some netizens suggest that our government could even grant heroic workers permanent residence (PR) status. This could be the most profound and transformative reward, signifying Singapore’s willingness to embrace migrant workers as part of the national fabric.

Of course, it should not be automatic for all. Their heroic act is a powerful merit, assessed alongside other factors like clean work record, basic language proficiency and employer’s recommendation.