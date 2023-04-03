Woman linked to fatal Tanjong Pagar crash gets S$5,000 fine, 3-year ban for dangerous driving

SINGAPORE: A woman who drove a BMW at high speed shortly before the car was involved in a crash in Tanjong Pagar which killed five in 2021, was fined S$5,000 on Monday (Apr 3) and disqualified from driving for three years.

This was after the Malaysian, Phoo Yi Lin, 26, pleaded guilty in a district court to one count of dangerous driving.

She was one of three individuals who took turns driving the car around a circuit, before the car’s owner, Jonathan Long Junwei, took over the wheel for the final round and brought along with him four passengers.

Long then lost control of the car, causing it to skid towards a shophouse before rear-ending a pillar at around 5.40am.

The vehicle was engulfed by flames, killing all five individuals inside.

Long’s girlfriend, Raybe Oh, suffered serious burns when she approached the car in an attempt to rescue him.

A coroner’s court last year ruled the deaths of the five as a traffic-related misadventure.

WHAT HAPPENED

The court heard that Phoo was part of a group who had gathered sometime before midnight on Feb 12, 2021 at Ang Mo Kio where they consumed alcoholic beverages.

At about 3am on Feb 13, 2021, the group went to a restaurant at Tanjong Pagar Road belonging to Mr Park Se Jin, who was part of the group.

Mr Park opened four to five bottles of soju that was shared by all in the group.