Singapore

Structure collapses at Tanjong Pagar work site, one worker reported missing
Structure collapses at Tanjong Pagar work site, one worker reported missing

A structure collapse at 1 Bernam Road on Jun 15, 2023. (Screengrab/Photo: CNA reader, Facebook/SCDF)

15 Jun 2023 04:21PM (Updated: 15 Jun 2023 04:34PM)
SINGAPORE: A worker has been reported missing after a structure at a work site in Tanjong Pagar collapsed on Thursday (Jun 15).

The incident occurred at 1 Bernam Street at about 2pm.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the collapsed structure is at a building site undergoing demolition works. 

Search operations for the missing worker are underway, with rescuers deployed from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART).

"Two SCDF search canines have also been deployed to assist in the search in an area of about 20 metres by 10 metres," the authority added.

A video sent to CNA showed a collapsed structure, with debris falling onto the pavement outside the work site.

Multiple SCDF and police vehicles were seen, while a road was cordoned off.

View of the collapsed structure at 1 Bernam Street in Tanjong Pagar on Jun 15, 2023. (Photo: Facebook/Complaint Singapore Unrestricted)
SCDF's Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) at 1 Bernam Street in Tanjong Pagar on Jun 15, 2023. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)
An SCDF officer at 1 Bernam Street in Tanjong Pagar on Jun 15, 2023. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)
SCDF's Mass Decontamination Vehicle (MDV) at 1 Bernam Street in Tanjong Pagar on Jun 15, 2023. (Photo: Facebook/Complaint Singapore Unrestricted)
Source: CNA/fh

