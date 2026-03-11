Man to serve over 9 years' jail after not paying fine for evading tax on imported cars

SINGAPORE: A man convicted of evading duties for over 2,500 imported motor vehicles will serve more than nine years in jail after failing to pay the fine for his offences.

Clement Lee, who was at the relevant time a director of motor vehicle wholesaler and retailer Crownston Line, was fined S$14 million (US$11 million) on Feb 25 for fraudulent evasion of duty.

He avoided the duties by suppressing the declared values of 2,523 imported motor vehicles between July 2016 and April 2022, said the Singapore Customs and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Wednesday (Mar 11).

“Lee did not pay the fine for his Customs offences and will serve 112 months' imprisonment in default,” they added in a press release.

OVER S$5 MILLION WORTH OF EVADED DUTIES

Lee, 44, pleaded guilty to eight charges of fraudulent evasion of duty amounting to about S$5,197,564.

Another 15 charges of fraudulent evasion of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and incorrect declaration were taken into consideration during sentencing, said the Singapore Customs and LTA.

Investigations by Singapore Customs revealed that Lee contacted and requested that overseas suppliers suppress the values indicated in their invoices.

An employee, Sim Yan Min, assisted Lee in preparing the documents for submission to Customs, said the authorities.

Lee admitted that by doing so, Crownston would pay lower duties and GST, reducing business costs.

To avoid detection, the company made at least two payments for each order of imported cars, said the authorities.

The first payment would tally with the suppressed amount reflected in the invoice declared to Customs.

“The subsequent payments would be the balance paid to overseas suppliers through various remittance houses, to avoid detection of these additional payments, which would reveal the actual values of the vehicles imported,” said Singapore Customs and LTA.