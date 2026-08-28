From painkillers to acupuncture: Singapore's public hospitals expand TCM use in acute care

SINGAPORE: A patient arriving at a hospital emergency department with severe acute back pain might expect painkillers, scans or physiotherapy.

But at some public hospitals, another option is increasingly entering the mix: Acupuncture.

Singapore General Hospital (SGH) and Changi General Hospital (CGH) now offer acupuncture, a form of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), in short-stay units linked to their emergency departments, where selected patients with lower back pain can receive the treatment alongside conventional care.

Its use is also expanding beyond pain management into stroke rehabilitation, neurological conditions and supportive care for cancer patients.

The expansion comes as the Ministry of Health (MOH) explores a larger role for selected TCM treatments alongside Western medicine in Singapore's public healthcare system.

WHEN PAINKILLERS ARE NOT ENOUGH

At SGH, acupuncture does not replace conventional treatment for patients who arrive at the emergency department with back pain. They first undergo a medical assessment to rule out more serious causes and receive conventional treatment, including pain medication.

But for some patients whose pain remains inadequately controlled, acupuncture is now another option.

They can receive the treatment at SGH's Extended Diagnostic and Treatment Unit (EDTU), a 23-hour short-stay unit linked to the emergency department.

Doctors assess whether a patient is suitable for acupuncture, taking into account factors such as pregnancy, needle phobia, bleeding risks and infection at the treatment site. Patients can also choose whether they want the treatment.

"Patients with lower back pain in the EDTU would already have received treatment and taken painkillers, but their pain levels may still be quite high," said Ms Jeraldine Seah, who leads SGH's acupuncture service centre.

"The purpose of introducing acupuncture is to help reduce their pain, improve their ability to walk, and enable them to be discharged earlier."